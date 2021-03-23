MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area High School students will be learning remotely through Monday, March 29.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel announced the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) has received notice of five positive cases of COVID-19 of "individuals who attend the Mifflinburg Area High School."
The high school will be closed through Monday morning for all functions for Department of Health (DOH) mandated cleaning and sanitization of the building. Persons who meet DOH criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed that they will need to self-quarantine for 10 days. Lichtel noted that the closure only applied to the high school, and was not expected to impact operations at other buildings.
High school staff and students were expected to conduct classes through digital course management platforms. Lichtel noted it was the first switch to remote learning in the current school year due to positive cases.
Bagged school meals will be available for pickup from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in front of Mifflinburg Middle School. Each bag will include meals for all three days.
It was also noted that the spring musical would be postponed, with performance dates for Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" shifting to Thursday, April 8, Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10.
