Transitions

From left, Transitions board member Sheri Rippon, board president D. Toni Byrd, guest speaker Sarah Isaac-Samuel, and CEO Mae-Ling Kranz gathered for the Transitions 35th Annual Charity Auction held Thursday in Selinsgrove.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

SELINSGROVE — More than 200 people gathered on the Susquehanna University campus Thursday for a charity auction to raise money for survivors of abuse and violence.

“This is our 35th annual charity auction,” said Transitions CEO Mae-Ling Kranz. “So we’ve been doing this a long time and one of the things that we’re always looking to do is make sure that we have not just the funding that we receive grants, but great community support so that people know who are and know that we exist and know where to look for services when needed.”

