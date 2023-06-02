SELINSGROVE — More than 200 people gathered on the Susquehanna University campus Thursday for a charity auction to raise money for survivors of abuse and violence.
“This is our 35th annual charity auction,” said Transitions CEO Mae-Ling Kranz. “So we’ve been doing this a long time and one of the things that we’re always looking to do is make sure that we have not just the funding that we receive grants, but great community support so that people know who are and know that we exist and know where to look for services when needed.”
Transitions of PA is a nonprofit agency that seeks to end patterns of violence and abuse by providing advocacy, empowerment, and education to survivors, families, and the larger community.
“We have a goal of raising $
100,000 and we use those funds primarily as flexible funds,” said Kranz. “There’s a lot of things that grants will not fund, so we’re able to use these funds to make sure that survivors have what they need.”
The charity event, which was hosted in the Evert Dining Room at Susquehanna University, also included a silent auction which opened on May 26 and closes at 7 p.m. today.
For those who attended the event in person, there were 21 items for attendees to bid on, as well as 10 live auction packages, including a Taste of Italy Dinner, a day of charter fishing on Lake Ontario, and four day, three night getaway at a townhouse in Rehoboth, Delaware.
“Every year we do the Pete Macy Advocacy Award, so the community gets to nominate someone who works within a different system than directly victim services, so law enforcement, healthcare, and other areas where abuse survivors may be accessing services in some type of way,” said Kranz. “This year our award winner is Snyder County’s District Attorney Mike Piecuch.”
The auction featured a variety of speakers, including Sarah Isaac-Samuel, who operates Twigs Restoration Ministry, an organization that teaches transformational art techniques to individuals affected by abuse, trauma, or violence.
“I get to do art with them and use that as a tool to help them in their healing process,” said Isaac-Samuel, who has traveled to Texas, California, Greece, Bulgaria, and Tennessee to tell her story. “In the process of traveling, I share my story and then it helps other people who have similar pasts and experiences. It helps them in the healing process too.”
The auction included a raise the paddle component, in which attendees could raise a paddle to indicate specific donation amounts, as well as a dessert dash.
“It’s essentially a footrace for your dessert,” said Kranz.
To participate in the dessert dash, table mates had to pool together their money and make a bid. The table with the highest combined bid got first choice from an array of decadent and familiar desserts.
“We have everything from really high end, very beautiful, professional bakers that donate things to, if you look, we have a Twinkie tower this year,” said Kranz. “If you’ve never heard about the dessert dash, then you definitely want to hear about it and maybe come in the future and do the dash.”
