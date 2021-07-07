District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg Access device fraud
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Michael S. Burkholder, 44, of Muncy, was charged with felony access device fraud after an investigation.
Troopers allege that in spring 2019, Burkholder made $985.32 in unauthorized charges for fuel, tools, cell phone minutes and cigarettes on a debit card issued by an employer.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 in Mifflinburg.
State Police At Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Dewart man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol when troopers stopped his 2008 Chrysler Town and Country at 8 p.m. July 4 along McFarland Street and Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Joseph Bogle, 65, was charged, police reported.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop at 11:03 a.m. July 2 along Old Route 15 and Park Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Joseph Heil, 32, was charged after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance when police stopped his 2014 Nissan Sentra.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Tristin Melhorn, 38, of Milton, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a DUI checkpoint at 12:50 a.m. May 31 along Routes 405 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Melhorn’s 2000 GMC Sierra was stopped, police noted, at which time Melhorn allegedly showed signs of impairment.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers checked on a suspected disabled motorist and arrested Craig Kurtz, 62, of Glenn Dale, Wisc., for suspicion of DUI.
Kurtz allegedly showed signs of impairment when troopers stopped at his 2019 Kia at 8:47 p.m. July 2 along Route 15 south and I-80 east, White Deer Township, Union County.
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Dodge Ram was stopped and a 28-year-old Watsontown man arrested for suspicion of DUI, police noted.
The stop occurred at 1:01 a.m. July 3 along Route 642 and Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Nicholas Lose was arrested and charged, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Speed played a factor in a two-vehicle crash reported at 6:34 p.m. July 2 along Route 44, west of Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to troopers, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Logan D. Goss, 24, of Dewart, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Abner S. Glick, 20, of Watsontown, causing Glick’s vehicle to hit a fence off the roadway. Goss was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Goss will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. June 30 along Liberty Valley Road, east of Klein Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Police said a 2008 Toyota Prius driven by Zoe C. Betz, 18, of Sunbury, was traveling west when it rearended a 1999 Dodge Dakota driven by Wayne L. Myers, 77, of Danville, as the Dakota was waiting to make a turn. Both drivers were belted.
Betz was issued a warning for careless driving.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:42 p.m. July 5 along Furnace Road at Brouse Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dwaine A. Gauger, 50, of Mifflinburg, was at a stop sign when it proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Melissa R. Mast, 23, of Denver. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Gauger will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment after swerving to avoid a deer, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 11:33 p.m. July 1 along Hughes Road at Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
James C. Appleman, 27, was traveling west in a 2002 Toyota Camry when the vehicle swerved to miss a deer, went through the intersection at Susquehanna Trail and hit an embankment, police noted. Appleman was belted. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An Altoona man sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle rollover crash at 3:38 p.m. July 2 along I-80 east, south of Muddy Run Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Robert E. Gohn, 50, was traveling east in a 2005 Ford Explorer when the vehicle braked to avoid colliding with a passing vehicle, skidded, struck a guide rail and overturned, police reported. Gohn and a passenger were belted. Gohn was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Vehicle vs. dog
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Millville man was not injured when his vehicle struck a dog in the roadway, troopers noted.
The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. July 4 along I-180 westbound, north of Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Colton C. Omlor, 21, was traveling west in a 2003 Volkswagen GTI, police noted. Disabling damage was reported to the undercarriage of the vehicle.
Hit and run
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit and run which occurred June 23 along Continental Boulevard, south of Preserve Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
A 2006 Mercury Mountaineer driven by an unknown person was allegedly traveling west when it went off the north side of the roadway, struck nine fence posts, went back onto the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a corn field.
PFA violation
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Gerald Sakers, 29, of Middleburg, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order when he was found inside the residence of a 28-year-old Milton woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. July 4 along Mexico Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to an alleged altercation at 9:25 p.m. July 4 at 129 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
An unknown suspect allegedly intervened in a physical altercation between two people over fireworks and punched a White Deer man repeatedly, causing injury. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and is short and stocky, police noted. He fled in what may have been a Ford Escort.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Millmont man was cited after an investigation at 9:38 p.m. July 5 along Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
The victim was a 55-year-old Millmont man.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jacob Mast, 49, of Watsontown, was charged after he allegedly contacted a 34-year-old New Columbia woman after being told not to.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:53 p.m. June 25 along Route 54, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Danville man allegedly threatened to harm a Milton man.
Jason Madara, 36, was charged after the alleged incident with a 37-year-old Milton man at 4:15 p.m. July 4 along Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone stole an orange Kioti tractor and Kioti loader from Hoover Tractor, 11715 Old Turnpike Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
The tractor is valued at $15,764.70 and the loader is valued at $4,158.15, police noted. The alleged theft occurred between 8 p.m. July 2 and 8 a.m. July 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Mifflinburg man allegedly stole $3,000 from Harvey’s, Mifflinburg.
Troopers said the incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. June 1 and 8:51 a.m. June 25 at 7874 Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County. Ronald Parker has been charged.
Burglary
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A burglary was reported between 8 p.m. June 26 and 8 a.m. June 28 along Winn A Wood Lane, Hartley Township, Union County.
The victim was a 62-year-old Millmont man, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft from motor vehicle
HARTLETON — Someone entered an unlocked 2013 Dodge Ram and stole various items between 10:15 and 11:15 p.m. July 2 at 312 Main St., Hartleton, Union County.
A brown purse containing various documents valued at $50, wallet containing credit and debit cards valued at $25, $76 cash and $3 in change and a checkbook were stolen from Jodi Kurtz, 41, of Millmont, police reported.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Allenwood woman allegedly damaged property in an attempt to harm themselves, troopers reported.
A fire alarm sprinkler sustained $1,000 in damage and furniture sustained $500 in damage, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Charles H. Benoit trustee, Joyce K. Benoit trustee, Charles H. Benoit and Joyce K. Benoit trustee, Charles H. Benoit trustee, Joyce K, Benoit trustee to Matthew D. Roberts, property in Union Township, $1.
• Rylan Bennett, Valerie Ann Bennett to Kaylan Real Estate LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• George R. Heimbach to Corey W. Long, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
