Senior Landree Fraley recognized by Warrior Run School Board

Senior Landree Fraley, left, was presented as the student spotlight during the Warrior Run school board work session. She stands at the podium with teacher Chloe Sees.

 Chris Shaddock/The Standard-Journal

TURBOTVILLE — A Warrior Run High School senior recently took home top honors from an international exposition held in Wisconsin.

Landree Fraley, who raises cattle, won the Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award, and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award at the International Red and White Show for the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisc. The recent competition pitted her against others from across the United States and Canada.

