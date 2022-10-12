TURBOTVILLE — A Warrior Run High School senior recently took home top honors from an international exposition held in Wisconsin.
Landree Fraley, who raises cattle, won the Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award, and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award at the International Red and White Show for the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisc. The recent competition pitted her against others from across the United States and Canada.
Fraley was recognized for her accomplishment during Tuesday’s Warrior Run School District school board committee session.
Two new programs were also highlighted during the session.
The district has established an FFA chapter and a Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) chapter for students to participate in.
FFA helps prepare members for agriculture industry careers, and supports members who want to pursue careers in teaching, science, business and other areas
FFA members have already attended events such as the Fall Leadership Conference and the Fall CDE (Career Development Event). They also plan to attend the Mid-Winter Convention at the PA Farm Show, where they will receive their official FFA charter.
DECA is a program for students interested in the entrepreneurial world. Students involved in DECA are taught various business skills such as marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Some events members plan on attending are Career Day with the 76ers, the District Competition and the International Career Development Conference.
DECA is also planning on opening a student-run store in the high school cafeteria. Students will handle the inventory, ordering and run the store. The student run store plans to sell Otis Spunkmeyer Cookies.
Turbotville Elementary School Principle Michael Freeborn, physical education teacher BJ Koch and STEM teacher Drewanne Kline presented their interest in raising money for a Lü Interactive Playground.
The Lü is an audiovisual system with a range of educational programs. It transforms school environments into immersive spaces where physical education is, basically, “gamified.” While Lü would primarily be used for physical education, Koch expressed that it could be used for athletics, music, standard education and school events.
The components of the Lü include a high-definition laser projector, a movement detection camera, a powerful sound system and a fully automated multi-colored lighting system.
The cost for the Lü system is $29,950, while the Duo — which is the upgraded version — is $51,175.
The parent teacher association has pledged a $20,000 donation towards Lü. Additional fundraisers are also in the works to raise, money including a custom cookie cutter sale, a mini-golf event where students decorate mini-golf courses and local businesses donate and sponsor a particular hole and Red Ribbon Week.
Three air handlers were placed on the roof of the elementary school currently under construction at the middle school/high school complex. That means contractors can proceed in placing wooden flooring in the multi-purpose room.
Director of Buildings and Ground Gary Williams said about 85% of the fieldhouse is complete, but contractors had an issue with the restroom partitions being damaged when shipped. Those needed to be shipped back.
Board members Robert Hormell and Danelle Reinsburrow were absent from the meeting.
The meeting concluded with an executive session.
