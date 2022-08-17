SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts recently called for volunteers to tackle hands-on tasks at the Sunbury-based no-kill shelter.
“We appreciate the work of all of our volunteers, but right now we especially need volunteers to help with the dogs at the shelter,” said Cheryl Hill, executive director. “We need volunteers to walk the dogs, clean out kennels, organize shelves and handle simple maintenance tasks, such as collecting trash and raking leaves.”
