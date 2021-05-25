TURBOTVILLE — As a way to thank Warrior Run School District staff members for their dedication to students, the Warrior Run Education Foundation (WREF) recently presented unique gifts to 214 staff members.
“Looking back at this year of struggle caused by the pandemic, we hoped to do something special to recognize the commendable service of the Warrior Run staff,” WREF President Jean Hormell said. “We also recognized that the past year has been difficult for all small businesses, particularly restaurants. We decided to see if we could create a win-win situation with restaurants joining with us to honor the service of the school staff. At the same time we would raise up our local restaurants as community partners to encourage increase in business for them.”
This idea resulted in WREF outreach to restaurants in the school district, with seven offering significant one-time discounts to all Warrior Run staff.
The following businesses joined the WREF in a community “thank you” to WRSD staff: Ciro’s Ristorante Italiano, D&D Family Restaurant, New Fern Park, Original Italian Pizza in Allenwood, The Teek, Turbotville Public House and Watson Inn. Because of the generosity of the businesses, a total of $70 in restaurant credit was gifted to each school district employee.
The Watson Inn was the first to sign on to the project.
“With the support, hours of work, love, sweat, and some tears of my COVID team, we’ve made a special bond of friendships and appreciation, and we survived,” Watson Inn General Manager Pam Showers said. “It is an honor to have them stand with me to represent Watson Inn and to recognize the tough challenges our Warrior Run schools tackled as well.”
Serving breakfast and lunch at D&D Family Restaurant, owner Donna Reeder, a Warrior Run grad, hopes to greet school staff as they check out the collection of WRSD memorabilia decorating her walls.
Nate Peterman, of the Turbotville Public House, and Sherri Bradley, of New Fern Park shared, that they welcomed the opportunity to participate as their parents were educators.
“We are so happy for everything the district has done,” Maria and Tommy Balsamo, of Original Italian Pizza in Allenwood, said, in a statement. “This is a good way for us to give back.”
Ciro Granato of Ciro’s and Brent Frey of The Teek quickly signed on, joining the community “thank you.”
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack expressed appreciation for the work of the foundation and the support of the local restaurants.
“We are in exciting times for the Warrior Run education community,” Hack said. “We have begun construction of our new elementary school and this is a great way to finish a unique but difficult year for all our staff. Thanks to the foundation and the local restaurants who approved the coupons. Their community support is greatly appreciated.”
Established in 2013-14, the Warrior Run Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization supporting the staff and students of the Warrior Run School District.
Donations to support the foundation can be sent to Warrior Run Education Foundation, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772.
For more information on the foundation, email wref@wrsd.org.
