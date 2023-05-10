New mediators complete training

Mediators include, from left, Heather Adams, Caleb Yoder, Joanne Troutman, staff Meg Martin, Dina El-Mogazi, Rebecca Newton, Hope Goodling, Neina Brady, staff Meredith Lemons, Lydia Witherite, Jeff Bierly, Janie Coyne, Teisha Spaid, trainer Susan Jordan, Neil Ellison.

 PROVIDED BY KENDRA PARKE

SELINSGROVE —Susquehanna Valley Mediation (SVM) welcomed 13 new volunteer mediators following a recent 40-hour training this spring.

“Our volunteers are the heart of what we do at SVM. We’re very excited to have this new group of mediators join our team. The more volunteers we have, the more we can do in our community,” said Executive Director and Trainer Susan Jordan.

