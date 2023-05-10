New mediators complete training

SELINSGROVE —Susquehanna Valley Mediation (SVM) welcomed 13 new volunteer mediators following a recent 40-hour training this spring.
“Our volunteers are the heart of what we do at SVM. We’re very excited to have this new group of mediators join our team. The more volunteers we have, the more we can do in our community,” said Executive Director and Trainer Susan Jordan.
Following the training, new volunteers will be mentored by experienced mediators at the center, which mediates conflicts for residents of Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties. The center now has more than 40 active volunteer mediators.
Volunteers mediate conflicts involving child custody, families in crisis, prison reentry, eldercare, parents and teens, neighbor conflict, landlord-tenant relations, workplace conflict, among others.
Anyone seeking mediation services or wanting to volunteer can contact the office at 570-374-1718. For more information about the center, visit www.svmediation.org
