PITTSTON — WVIA has announced its next original documentary film will chronicle the 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers as they chase a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) record sixth-consecutive state championship.

Award-winning WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli will tell the story of their season from the locker room to practices to the sidelines of the games, giving viewers an up close and never-before-seen look at of one of the top high school football programs in the state.

