WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in West Buffalo Township, Union County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation
project that will take place in the week ahead.
Weather permitting, a contractor will be working between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of mile marker 198.
The left passing lane and shoulder will be closed while work is being performed. Minor delays can be expected.
