LEWISBURG — New ways to say “wear facial covering, keep safe distances (and) avoid indoor gatherings during the holidays” were recently posted on the Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) website.
Samantha Pearson, LN executive director and Elm Street manager, said the group hopes their information will put what people read in the news in context.
The site has eight new posts, some with graphs and charts which illustrate things like the time it takes COVID-19 to incubate. Also added were pointers for true social distancing and how to communicate with people who may not understand the risks (www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org).
Pearson offered an overview to Lewisburg Borough Council a week ago.
“Basically for the last month, we have been running around, waving our arms in the air saying gathering at home indoors has hazards right now,” Pearson said. “That is really confusing to people. We are trying to figure out ways of saying it.”
Pearson conceded some of the new posts essentially say the same thing but are targeted for different audiences.
Confusion has persisted, Pearson said, especially in view of recent state restrictions on in-person dining, fitness facilities and other areas where guidelines were loosened for a time. Similarly, the call to wear facial covering at home among visiting family members has raised the ire of some.
“People feel like the ‘goalposts have moved,’’’ Pearson said. “But it is more like they weren’t paying attention to, not goalposts, but the tide going out.”
Data at the end of the summer, Pearson said, clearly warned of the aerosol transmission of the virus, the risks of indoor gatherings without masks and having guests from other households.
“So in November, we were all obsessed with pointing out how that is what our holiday celebrations often are,” Pearson said. “It is also like what being in a restaurant often is.”
Frustration with new restrictions was understandable, Pearson said. The objective of the LN site was to provide people with illustrations of the risk factors.
“We really want a list of basic principles to get across to people,” Pearson said. “It is really a short list. Masks, distancing and hygiene, avoiding indoor gatherings and isolating if you had a positive test or exposure or had any symptoms.”
Transmission without symptoms, Pearson said, was the reason safety measures had to be maintained. It was also hard for some people to understand.
“Having symptoms is not what makes you contagious,” Pearson said. “You can be infected and infectious without having symptoms. That can be really confusing.”
The White House Coronavirus Task Force was pushing for more testing, Pearson said. But she conceded testing people without symptoms was still a long way off.
Pearson described the recent spike in COVID-19 cases confirmed among federal prison inmates in Union County as unfortunate. There have been other outbreaks in the past but the current one is larger.
“It seems pretty clearly to be following Thanksgiving,” Pearson said. “(Inmates) were not gathering for Thanksgiving.”
Pearson said no one is saying prison employees knowingly infected inmates, but she maintained that the employees were in the demographic the White House Coronavirus Task Force said could likely be asymptomatic.
“A lot of people want to do the right thing and are trying to do the right thing. They are just not clear on what that is,” Pearson concluded. “They got the idea with the masks, but they don’t get the idea that family members that they don’t live with are people they need to wear masks around.”
Pearson noted a recent River Town Team meeting was held outdoors, around a fire pit and at safe distance.
