MILTON — Dr. Brian C. Johnson puts a piece of himself in every book he writes. His newest novel, “Me, My Selfie, and I,” is no exception.
The story centers around Nahim, a black student attending a majority-white prep school, and the first black teacher hired at the school, Dr. Davis. Johnson based the character of Dr. Davis on his close friend Thaddeus Davis, who passed away tragically in 2017.
Johnson, who lives in Milton, said the book serves as a tribute to Davis and as a way to continue celebrating his life.
Davis drowned off the shore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina in July 2017 while on vacation with his family. Davis, who was 30 at the time of his death, was a Bucknell alum and a Lewisburg Area High School varsity football coach. He also served as a children’s church ministry leader at Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown, where he and Johnson met.
“They call me ‘Brother B.’ at the church, he was the first one to ever call me that,” said Johnson.
He said Davis was both his best friend and an important mentor to him. “There were things I didn’t understand in the world and he really stepped in.”
The two spoke often about topics like race and class inequality, conversations that Johnson credits with changing the way he looked at the world. Those conversations shaped some of the themes he grapples with in “Me, My Selfie, and I.”
“I really want to hit on this work as a labor of love,” Johnson said. “I miss Thaddeus, I truly miss him, he was a great friend, and it’s my way of helping him to live on.”
Johnson is grateful to be friends with Davis’ family, who provided him with background information to help shape his fictionalized portrayal in the novel.
“I still have so much of him that I was able to include in this book,” he said.
The book chronicles Nahim’s struggle to maintain his valedictorian status in the face of racism and isolation from his white peers before meeting the new teacher. Dr. Davis helps empower Nahim through his teachings.
Johnson, who has also written a number of academic texts focused on teaching diversity, says he put a lot of his own lessons into the book too.
“A lot of what I teach and have taught over the years found its way into the book, even though it’s fiction,” he said.
Set to be published in May through Powder River Publishing, “Me, My Selfie, and I” marks a departure in genre from Johnson’s previous novels.
Johnson says the book started as a young adult (YA) novel, but he became frustrated with the conventions of the genre which he found too rigid and restrictive.
“The young adult genre is supposed to be no sex, no life, but I like to write real,” he said.
Instead, he calls his new book a work of new adult (NA) fiction, an emerging genre that focuses on more mature topics not usually covered in traditional YA books.
All three novels that Johnson has written have spun out of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a yearly event held in November by a nonprofit of the same name that’s meant to encourage writers of all levels to complete a 50,000-word novel within a single month. Johnson says he wrote his first book, “The Room Downstairs,” in just 26 days.
His second book was a more substantial undertaking. Published in 2019, “Send Judah First: The Erased Life of An Enslaved Soul,” is a work of historical fiction based on the real life of a woman enslaved on a Virginia plantation.
Johnson says that novel took three years to finish due to the amount of research he needed to conduct.
“I’m grateful I had partners with the plantation (Judah) was raised on,” he said.
Johnson is already working on a new novel, also based on the life of a slave in Virginia, but says that it can sometimes be difficult to get an accurate picture of the lives of those he writes about.
“I want to stay true to the time period and true to the story,” he said, adding that working with his sources at the plantation that the books are set around still leaves room for fiction.
Johnson, who has a doctorate in communications from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, previously worked as an adjunct instructor at Luzerne County Community College, teaching sociology and communications. A father of four and a grandfather of eight, Johnson works as a youth pastor at Revival Tabernacle.
When asked for his advice to aspiring writers, Johnson said, “Write your book, it’s your book. There are a lot of rules and everybody has a bias on what to do, so take your story and write it the way you want it. It’s your story, so own it.”
The anticipated release date for “Me, My Selfie, and I” is May 1. A book launch event for the new novel will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton.
Johnson will be reading a chapter from the newly published book and signing copies afterwards.
