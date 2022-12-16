Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley
• Damien S. Walter, 33, Northumberland sentenced to one year probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Qiang Chen, 41, Monterey Park, Calif., sentenced to five years probation for carrying a weapon without a license.
• David E. Hill II, 28, South Williamsport, sentenced to six months probation for pleading guilty to DUI unsafe driving.
• Mark J. Paul Jr., 65, Sunbury, sentenced to seven years probation after pleading guilty to felony DUI involving a controlled substance.
• Mark J. Paul Jr., 65, Sunbury sentenced to six months probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges.
• Anthony D. Pirraglia Jr., 46, Mifflinburg, sentenced to six months probation for pleading guilty to DUI safe driving.
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old Bloomsburg woman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries of unknown severity following a crash which occurred at 1:39 p.m. Nov. 15 along Beaver Road, Beaver Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by Judy Derose failed to negotiate a curve and struck a utility pole.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Danville woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:51 a.m. Nov. 2 along Hill Road, Greenwood Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a Madason Oberdrof fell asleep while driving a 2002 Toyota Camry, causing the vehicle to strike an embankment and roll onto its roof. Oberdorf was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
