WATSONTOWN — As a thick cloud of black smoke consumed a Delaware Township, Northumberland County, early Thursday morning, horns from fire engines on scene sounded steadily as a warning to firefighters to evacuate from the inside of the house.
The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. in a home at 348 Clemens Road. Reports from the scene indicated firefighters were ordered to evacuate the house as the roof was in danger of collapsing.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Milton, Turbot Township, White Deer Township, Lewisburg and Washingtonville were among those called to the scene.
Clemens Road, located just off of Susquehanna Trail near Fick's Hardware, was closed to traffic as responders worked on scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information on the fire becomes available.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
