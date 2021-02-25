HARRISBURG — Local confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 continues to slow as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 71 cases Thursday over six-area counties. Two new deaths were reported in both Lycoming and Montour counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 28 in Lycoming County, 25 in Union County, eight in Northumberland County, six in Columbia County and two each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Statewide, 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by state officials, bringing the total since March to 922,990. Eighty-one new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total since March to 23,868.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,830 cases (321 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,886 cases (245 deaths)
• Union County, 3,918 cases (81 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,443 cases (123 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,342 cases (78 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,612 cases (60 deaths)
