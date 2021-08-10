LEWISBURG — A schedule of upcoming stops of the Mobile Health of Evangelical bus has been announced.
The schedule includes:
• 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. Free bone density screenings.
• 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 2, at American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.
• 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Burkholder's Farm Market, Routes 54 and 254, Washingtonville. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.
• 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Wenger's Grocery Outlet, 311 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.
• 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 Route 522, Middleburg. Comprehensive blood screening. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Degenstein Public Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Free blood pressure, blood glucose and bone density screenings, and lipid point of care check.
• 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton. Free bone density screening.
• 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 23, at Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg. Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings.
For more information, call 833-251-0187 or visit www.evanhospital.com/MobileHealth.
