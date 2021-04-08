MILTON — As they worked with a contractor mixing cement next to a historic downtown Milton building, a small group of Milton Area High School Building Construction Trades students noted the value of the work they were assisting with.
“This is learning new things,” Aven Ayala, a senior, said.
George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) said a group of three to six Building and Construction Trades students have been helping the organization with various construction-related projects two to three days per week throughout the school year.
On Tuesday, students were working with Eugene Ivankin — who has been contracted by TIME to work on various projects — to install cement sidewalks along the side of TIME’s Miltonian building, on South Front Street.
Venios said the building was built in 1850 and formerly served as the borough’s municipal hall, fire station, jail and police station. It’s gone through multiple owners with various uses over the years, with TIME purchasing the property in 2007 in order to maintain its historic significance.
TIME has been making constant upgrades to the building since purchasing it.
Venios credited the Milton Fire Department — led by volunteers Ray Rugh and Ken Gaugler — with helping with an initial cleanup of the exterior of the building.
“The ultimate goal for this building... is to complement the outdoor park area,” Venios said. “It’s an event venue.”
The area next to the building, known as Riverview Park, will be hosting First Friday events, each Friday evening May through October.
Venios said additional details on those events will be announced in the near future.
Among the building’s upgrades, Venios said TIME President Amanda Bradley worked with Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer to have a shower area installed inside of the building.
The area, Venios said, will be used by members of the police department should they need a place to shower after an incident.
He also touted TIME’s long-standing relationship with the Milton Area School district.
Venios said Building and Construction Trades students have been helping TIME with various projects for years. Tuesday’s work installing new sidewalks was representative of that partnership.
“This is hands on,” Venios said. “It’s not something you build in a classroom, a sidewalk.”
He said Doug Walter, Building and Construction Trades, instructor, evaluated the project and found that it matched with the program’s curriculum.
Walter evaluates all projects the students assist TIME with, Venios said.
As students were working to the rear of the building recently, Venios said they uncovered a buried cement stairway, leading to under the building.
Upon digging out the stairway, Venios said it was discovered to have led to an 18- by 15-foot cement basement which no one now living knew existed under the building.
“We thought there was just a small crawl space underneath,” Venios said. “What was it used for? We do not know.”
Venios believes the area was utilized in association with a jail which was once part of the building.
“Because it’s well constructed, the way it was, it was probably used as part of the jail,” he theorized. “Or it may have been used for storage.”
Venios said TIME has been working hand-in-hand with Milton Borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl to make sure the building is up to code, as a result of the discovery of the underground basement.
TIME’s architect, Ted Strosser, has also been involved with the process.
