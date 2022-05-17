SUMMIT STATION — Blue Ridge Rifles Muzzleloader Club will hold its annual Memorial Day Rendezvous and Shoot May 28-30 in Summit Station.
Both flintlock and percussion rifles may be used for matches to be shoot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the range on club grounds located along Coon Club Road, just off of Route 183, south of Summit Station.
Gates open at noon Thursday for primitive and modern camping.
Matches are shot in 15-minute relays, and paper targets are shot at 25 yards for rifles and smoothbores, 15 yards for pistols. Separate events are held for men, women and juniors for campers and day shooters.
There is also a primitive range with novelty targets at varying distances, and specialty matches are held after the regular shooting events for rifles, fowlers and shotguns.
A grant by the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association has allowed the club to waive the cost of registration and targets for all youth shooters age 16 and younger. In addition, there is no fee for youth participating in the non-shooting competition.
For information about Blue Ridge Rifles Muzzleloader Club, call Nancy Newton at 570-628-0576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.