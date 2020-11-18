LEWISBURG — For Bucknell, the pursuit of an inclusive and anti-racist campus community is an enduring, ever-evolving commitment to identifying and deconstructing barriers to equity and access for all students, faculty and staff.
Since reaffirming its intent to confront systemic racism and injustice this summer, the diversity’s steps to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have included establishing an Anti-racism Fund, expanding the president’s leadership team and joining more than 50 colleges in the formation of a new racial equity leadership alliance.
This fall, that charge forward continues with the development of DEI councils in Bucknell’s three colleges, as well as in seven administrative departments across the university.
Chaired by faculty and staff, these groups will work within their respective divisions and colleges to execute initiatives that progress DEI efforts, as outlined in the Plan for Bucknell 2025.
The university-wide approach is just one of the many strategic actions by Associate Provost for Equity and Inclusive Excellence Nikki Young, who was appointed in August following a yearlong tenure as the interim associate provost. During that time, she transformed inclusivity training through an open-participation workshop series, expanded workshops related to diverse recruitment and created a forum for honest conversations on race and difference on campus.
Eddy Ng, the James and Elizabeth Freeman professor of management, chairs the College of Management’s DEI council, stepping into the role this year as one of four faculty fellows heading up working groups in each college. Within the management council, Ng has formed three task forces to identify strategies for decolonizing the curriculum, closing equity gaps in hiring policies and strengthening inclusion for students.
Some of those strategies include developing a faculty and staff survey to measure perceptions of inclusivity within the college, and advocating for a designated lounge for international students in the new management and art & art history building. In collaboration with International Student Services, the council is also working to establish an international student association to amplify the voices of students from diverse nations.
Amplifying diverse student stories is a core element of the College of Engineering's four-pronged inclusive excellence plan, an initiative of which is to model crucial conversations through workshop portrayals of students' real experiences with bias. Starting next semester, the college's council aims to launch a series of surveys and interviews to better illuminate the challenges students face in classrooms, labs and study groups.
Understanding where and how students encounter bias will be essential in augmenting the college's curriculum and pedagogy, said faculty fellow M. Laura Beninati, mechanical engineering, who co-chairs the college's council.
"We have identified deserts in our curriculum where action needs to be taken — where resources need to be developed and bridges need to be built," she says. "We no longer want to simply speak aspirationally about equity and inclusivity. We want to take that language and convert it into tangible change."
For many academic and administrative departments, expanding education around racism and injustice has been an ongoing effort. University Advancement, for instance, has maintained an active DEI council since early 2019. Just this year, the division introduced bi-weekly departmental emails sharing educational resources on race and inclusion, hosted a conversation on bias with the founding chair of Bucknell's Black Alumni Association, and collaborated with Young to seed the Anti-racism Fund with a portion of its operating budget.
