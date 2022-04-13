MONTANDON — At 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, a guided nature walk in the Montandon Marsh will explore the site’s geological history and its human history as part of a canal system created in the early 1800s to transport freight and people across much of the state. The excursion will depart from the parking lot of the Dollar General on Route 45, Montandon.
While most of the walk will be on a dry trail along the former towpath, participants have an option to explore deep into the marsh area. While all are advised to wear footwear suitable for muddy walking, rubber boots are recommended for the wetland option.
