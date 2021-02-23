HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
This will be the final extension for the following products’ expiration dates:
• The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31 has been extended through March 31.
• The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31 has been extended through March 31.
Customers with commercial products that are covered by the extension but have not yet been renewed are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible, by March 31. No further extensions will be given on these products.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.