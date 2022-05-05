MILTON — Chris Brady, the former editor of The Standard-Journal, was recently named the recipient of a 2022 Keystone Media Award.

Brady won first place in the Sports/Outdoor Column category for a column he penned for The Standard-Journal while serving as editor. The column was titled Hiking Penn’s Woods.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

