MILTON — Chris Brady, the former editor of The Standard-Journal, was recently named the recipient of a 2022 Keystone Media Award.
Brady won first place in the Sports/Outdoor Column category for a column he penned for The Standard-Journal while serving as editor. The column was titled Hiking Penn’s Woods.
