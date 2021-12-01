WATSONTOWN — With the Watsontown United Methodist Church scheduled to hold its last service Dec. 26, the founder of a preschool which operates out of the church building is offering assurance that the school will continue educating children.
Camy Brungard, who founded Happy Harbor Preschool 20 years ago, said the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church has confirmed the church will permanently close its doors at the end of the year.
"It will no longer be our property as of Dec. 31, we being the church," said Brungard, who is a member of the church. "We will have five days to clear out, as of the last service."
However, she said Happy Harbor will remain operational in the building.
"At this point, the Susquehanna United Methodist Conference is going to allow the preschool to remain in the building where we currently are until the building is sold," Brungard said. "It is good news for us.
"Depending on whomever buys it, we can see if they'll permit us to stay," she continued. "That would be the best scenario, if another church would come in and buy the property."
Even if the preschool is unable to remain in the building following a sale, it will continue educating children.
"We have a backup plan ready," Brungard said. "If the building gets sold, we have somewhere to go."
Previously, Brungard posted an open letter to the community on the preschool's Facebook page. It noted the school has 42 students.
The letter also stated the school utilizes two classrooms which are 800-square-feet each, a 500-square-foot playroom and an 80-foot storage closet.
Brungard previously said she has visited several area churches while seeking a potentially alternative location for the preschool to hold classes.
"We are continuing," she said, of the preschool. "It is not our intention to close... Even if we cannot be at the (United Methodist) church, we do have a backup location ready to go, if I need it."
Brungard said the families of children who attend the school are expressing "relief" it will continue.
"Especially the families who have younger siblings," she said. "They weren't as concerned with getting through this (school) year. Their concern was more what the future holds."
Brungard said those families want their children to also attend the preschool.
She also explained that other organizations which have utilized the United Methodist Church building are finding new locations to meet.
"The Boy Scouts have moved to the United Church of Christ," Brungard said. "The Girl Scouts have moved all of their stuff out of storage, to the Presbyterian Church."
The Girl Scouts will continue to meet at the Watsontown United Methodist Church until the end of the year, she added.
According to Brungard, church volunteers involved with the Kids Cafe are exploring options to continue the program.
Kids Cafe provides weekday lunches and activities to area children throughout the summer in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
"(Volunteers) have written a letter to the (Susquehanna United Methodist) conference requesting the stuff they use for Kids Cafe, and the things they purchased for Kids Cafe," Brungard said.
"There is a desire for it to continue," she said. "They need to find a space to be able to do it from. It needs to be somewhere the kitchen is sizable enough for them to be able to cook for the number of kids they cook for. It needs to be on a main floor."
Brungard said Kids Cafe volunteers will, after the holidays, approach several locations which could become a home base for the effort.
"They have until June to figure it out," she noted.
On Oct. 21, church Pastor Brian Doyle sent a letter to members which said the church was being request to transfer ownership of the property to the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church.
"Over several years, since opening of our facilities, many different campaigns and actions have been done to help us faithfully pay our financial obligations," the letter said. "Unfortunately, we have not been able to get our debt to a point that we can sustainably pay on it."
Kerry Hill, a member of the church, previously explained that about 15 years ago the church obtained a bank loan while looking to build its new location along Eighth Street Drive.
Within a few years, she said the church was unable to pay that loan down.
"The conference stepped in, bought the loan in their company called Seedlings," she explained. "The Seedlings and the conference, about five years ago, decided to do a matching campaign, in order to decrease the debt enough to get payments manageable for the congregation."
Through the campaign, Hill said the loan was reduced to under $1 million.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said the church paid back only what it could afford to do so. She said the mortgage is $8,000 per month, and the church still owes $680,000.
According to Hill, the church building sits on a 40-acre property owned by the church.
The church hosted its first service from its 17,000-square-foot building on Eighth Street Drive in January 2010. Its former building on East Third Street in Watsontown is now owned by Kingdom Kidz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.