Railcar owners collecting toy donations

NORTHUMBERLAND — Railcar owners from across the northeastern portion of the United States on Saturday, Nov. 21, will be riding on the North Shore Railroad — from Northumberland to Berwick and back — to collect toys and cash donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
This will be the 16th year the North Shore Railroad has hosted The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA). The North Shore Railroad employees have also been collecting toys and the railroad has made monetary donations to Toys for Tots.
Jeb Stotter, president of the North Shore, said the railroad is pleased to have the NARCOA members ride the rails and help the Marine Corps League with the annual Toys for Tots project.
The group will be leaving Northumberland at 8:30 a.m., arriving at the Danville Middle School between 9 and 9:15, Rupert between 10 and 10:15, Bloomsburg between 10:30 and 11, and Berwick between 12:30 and 1 p.m. The times are approximate.
Those wishing to donate to the cause should meet along the tracks with their donations. The cars will stop anywhere they see someone with toys. Wave and yell if they don’t see you.
The group will also be riding the rails Sunday, Nov. 22, collecting toys and donations. They will be riding from New Columbia to Allenwood, arriving at 9:15 a.m. From there, the group will arrive in West Milton at 9:45, Dunkin Donuts in Lewisburg at 10:30 for a coffee break, and Roller Mills in Lewisburg at 11:15. After stopping to shop, the group plans to arrive in Winfield at 1 p.m.
In 2019, the group collected two pickup loads of toys and raised nearly $3,000.
For more information, email Event Coordinator Larry Maynard at firefighter5@jlink.net.
NARCOA is a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions. The railcars or speeders were used by the railroads for track inspection and maintenance. Most railroads now use trucks equipped with rail wheels and the railcars were sold off to individuals.
For more information on NARCOA, visit narcoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.