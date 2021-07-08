State Police At Milton DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Nissan Altima was stopped and Derek Ruiz, 29, of Fredericksburg, found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Charges were filed. The stop occurred at 11:47 p.m. July 2 along Buffalo and Jones Mountain roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2003 Ford and allegedly found Theresa Bailey, 41, of North Charleston, S.C., to be under the influence of marijuana.
The stop occurred at 1:28 p.m. July 3 along Route 15 and Beck Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported fraud involving $270.
The report was made at 6:22 p.m. July 6 along Wooded Heights, White Deer Township, Union County.
Overdose
COOPER TOWNSHIP — An unidentified person was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an alleged heroin overdose.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:36 p.m. July 6 along Mount Zion Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 2013 Nissan was stopped for speeding and a 32-year-old Lock Haven man allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 9 a.m. July 6 at Troxelville and Gray Squirrel roads, Adams Township, Snyder County. The unnamed man was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Port Trevorton man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he was allegedly found unconscious behind the wheel while stopped at a stop sign.
Troopers said Michael Krumbine, 40, was found at 2:30 p.m. May 31 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County, behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Sentra.
2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 12:25 p.m. June 23 along Route 35 at Route 104, Perry Township, Union County.
Gregory R. Roeder, 29, of Waynesboro, was traveling south in a 2005 Lexus LS430 when it stopped, then proceeded into the intersection and struck an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kirsten L. Henry 24, of Port Royal, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Roeder will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dillon Capps, 24, of Shamokin Dam, was charged after an alleged incident with an 18-year-old Sunbury woman at 2:45 a.m. July 6 at Sheetz, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
McCLURE — Two 17-year-old McClure boys were cited after troopers responded to a reported physical altercation.
The incident was reported at 11:54 p.m. June 24 along East Walker Street, McClure, Snyder County.
Disorderly conduct
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating allegations a female exposed her bare chest at an Independence Day party, then lit two sparklers covering her breast.
Multiple juveniles were reportedly at the party. The alleged incident occurred July 4 along Furnace Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly entered the garage of Sandra Welsh, 58, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and stole two tires, gas and two shovels, collectively valued at $243.25.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:50 p.m. June 11 at 9351 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 59-year-old Selinsgrove man in an attempt to open multiple bank accounts.
The attempts were unsuccessful, police noted. The reported incidents occurred at 1:12 p.m. July 7 along Minton Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly opened an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 63-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The incident was reported at 1:49 p.m. June 15 in Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to open an unemployment claim in the name of a 51-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The allegation was made at 6:50 p.m. June 29 along Kratzerville Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly punched the rear passenger door of a 2005 Ford Mustang belonging to a 57-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:45 p.m. July 2 along North Old Trail, however the victim declined to press charges, according to troopers.
Found drugs/paraphernalia
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found the bathroom of Sheet and seized by state police.
The incident was reported at 5:55 a.m. July 4 at the store, located at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
False alarm
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a panic alarm at 11:29 p.m. July 5 at Verizon Wireless, 1499 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alarm was determined to be false, and charges were filed based on a number of similar false alarms, police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.