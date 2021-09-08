MIDDLEBURG — The 17th Judicial District Treatment Court graduation ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the Snyder County Courthouse, Middleburg.
Graduates will have successfully completed the court’s program, which includes a minimum of 18 months of probation supervision, multiple levels of treatment services, community service and self-help meetings.
Each week, the 17th Judicial Treatment Court is held in Union and Snyder counties to combat the drug, alcohol and mental health issues.
The 17th Judicial District Treatment Court has been in existence for 13 years and has been nationally accredited to serve as one of eight mentor courts for rural jurisdictions across the nation.
The team had the opportunity to attend the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) conference near Washington, D.C., in August. Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenberg, Coordinator Steven Diehl and Probation Officers Kristin Hollenbach and Nicole Wray attended the four-day conference with treatment court professionals from around the world.
