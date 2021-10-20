Online contest could net $25,000 for Milton

MILTON — Milton merchants are urging community members to vote in an online contest which could result in a $25,000 prize being awarded to benefit the borough.
Elaine Pfeil, coordinator for the Downtown Milton Merchants Association, said the community has been entered into an online "Road to Recovery" contest being held by Independent We Stand, a national small business movement.
To vote for Milton, log onto MainStreetContest.com and search for Historic Downtown Milton, PA.
Voting runs through Nov. 7, with voting for 25 semi-finalists to be held Nov. 15 through Dec. 12. The winner will be announced Dec. 20.
Pfeil said numerous entities across the country are taking part in the contest.
Should Milton win, it has not yet been determined how the funds will be used.
"Since it's sort of been fostered by the Downtown Milton Merchant's Association, which is affiliated with TIME, we are thinking of using the money to help with the beautification of downtown," Pfeil said.
She noted that the money could be used to help business owners spruce up their building facades.
Pfeil, who with her husband John is working to open Tarry Shop on Broadway, said her hope is the contest helps people to realize how vibrant the downtown business district is becoming.
"We want to help people become aware of what we have in downtown Milton, the beauty, what's coming," she said. "We want people to feel good about their town, our town."
Pfeil provided a press release outlining some details of Independent We Stand and the Milton community.
“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle said, in the release. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever, to get behind these businesses with our support.”
According to information provided by Pfeil, Milton was founded in 1791 by Andrew Straub, a millwright and miller. The location on the Susquehanna River provided energy for factories and a means to move goods for various industries in the 1800s.
Trains soon replaced canal boats and Milton became a transportation hub for Reading and Pennsylvania Railroads. The diverse architectural styles throughout the borough today, the Historic Downtown Walking Tour, and Model Train Museum are just a few of the unique reminders of Milton's rich history.
