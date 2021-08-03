Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic arrest, 8:33 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Raymond Lane; traffic arrest, 8:47 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Raymond Lane; traffic warning, 9:42 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Raymond Lane; lost property, 10:32 a.m., West Market Street at South Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 10:36 a.m., police headquarters; dispute, 12:42 p.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 2:20 p.m., Kulpmont police; harassment, 3:29 p.m., Brown Street; traffic warning, 3:50 p.m., Market and Eighth streets; burglar alarm, 6:11 p.m., Fairfield Road, East Buffalo Township; non-arrest domestic, 8:58 p.m., Buffalo Road; be on the lookout, 9:57 p.m., Point Township.
• Saturday: Suspicious vehicle, 3:10 a.m., Westbranch Highway; unwanted person, 7:31 a.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 8:34 a.m., Washington Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic control, 9:51 a.m., Washington Avenue; assist other agency, 10:14 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; intoxicated person, 12:46 p.m., Market Street; found property, 1:59 p.m., North 15th Street; complaint, 6:53 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 7:13 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; fraud, 8:40 p.m., Farley Circle, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 12:39 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic arrest, 7:58 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 8:28 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 8:48 a.m., Fairfield and Old Turnpike roads; burglar alarm, 9:20 a.m., Westbranch Highway; fraud, 9:53 a.m., North Second Street; phone call request, 10:21 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 10:37 a.m., Furnace Road; reportable accident, 10:52 a.m., Old School House and Pheasant Ridge roads; disturbance, 11:43 a.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; phone call request, 1:19 p.m., Pheasant Ridge and Country roads; phone call request, 4:34 p.m., South Fifth Street; threats, 5:26 p.m., North Third Street; suspicious circumstance, 8:15 p.m., West Market Street; traffic warning, 10:07 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard.
• Thursday: Traffic warning, 12:20 a.m., St. Mary Street and Fairground Road; traffic warning, 1 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 1:29 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 7:45 a.m., St. Mary Street; complaint, 7:46 a.m., South Water and St. Louis streets; traffic warning, 11:17 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; fraud, 11:48 a.m., Hardwood Drive; transport, 11:53 a.m, Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 12:42 p.m., Fairground Road; assist other agency, 1:13 p.m., Fairsom Court, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 3:40 p.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 7:52 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; suspicious circumstance, 10:22 p.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 9:51 p.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 11:36 p.m., Furnace Road.
• Wednesday: Traffic arrest, 8:21 a.m., Furnace Road; traffic warning, 8:28 a.m., Furnace Road; traffic warning, 8:45 a.m., Furnace Road; assist other agency, 9:59 a.m., police headquarters; traffic arrest, 9:59 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 10 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; phone call request, 10:21 a.m., police headquarters; traffic arrest, 10:21 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 10:22 a.m., Old Tunpike Road; traffic arrest, 10:38 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 11:02 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; be on the lookout, 2:03 p.m., Main Street, Watsontown; DUI, 4:15 p.m., St. Lawrence Street; fraud, 4:25 p.m., Dogwood Lane, East Buffalo Township.
State Police At Selinsgrove Corruption of minors
McCLURE — Troopers are investigating an alleged corruption of minors reported between July 1-7 along South Brown Street, McClure, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 61-year-old Middleburg woman to attempt to open an unemployment claim.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:11 p.m. July 29 along Hartman Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said the identity of a a 48-year-old Selinsgrove woman was used to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. July 29 along Quarry Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
MONROE TOWNSHIP —The wallet of a 48-year-old Dallas, Texas, woman was left in a shopping cart at 6:08 p.m. July 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
