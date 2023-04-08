HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is urging Pennsylvanians be mindful of high woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.

“Dry conditions across the Commonwealth have led to elevated risks for fires to spread this year,” Dunn said. “We know that a simple act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests. Wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind and we encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious when lighting fires during these conditions.”

