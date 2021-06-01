WEST MILTON — Supporters of the annual Music Camp at Central Oak Heights were happy this spring as plans for its return began to gel.
The Middle School Day Music Camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25 and the Elementary School Day Camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25, both at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton. Visit www.centraloakheights.org to register or for more information.
The annual camp not only features musical instruction but also other activities to keep it all fun such as swimming and recreation. To keep things as safe as possible, it will be a day camp only for 2021 rather than a sleep-over camp.
Anne Lawrence, camp advisor, said counselors are one of the strengths of the camp. Many are former campers who have excelled in high school and continued their music education at the university level.
Rachel Henry, a 2018 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is a senior music education major at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Lawrence County. Henry will serve as staff manager during camp week, helping to keep everything running and making sure campers have as good an experience as possible.
Henry described herself as a vocalist who “dabbles in the arts of percussion.” She credited improvement to percussion lessons, concurring with experts who say rhythm is an essential ingredient to all performing arts.
David Swanson, a counselor who grew up mostly in Lewisburg, now studies music industry and education at James Madison University and teaches locally.
“We learn a lot of different things when it comes to copyright and also learn the technology,” Swanson said of his studies. “We learn plenty of things not just of the music industry but the entertainment industry.”
Swanson, a viola player and vocalist, will be teaching strings to the elementary camp.
Asli Lawrence, a recent Selinsgrove Area High School graduate, began attending Central Oak Heights Music Camp in second grade then continued as an accompanist at camp after eighth grade. She plays for the camp choir, voice class and assists with the collective piano class.
Asli made all-state chorus and performed at Carnegie Hall, New York, weeks before it was shuttered in 2020.
“I actually performed on Super Bowl Sunday,” Asli said. “They made sure that when every new group came up, they updated us on the score. My conductor was from San Francisco.”
Camp veterans also included all-state chorus members Ryan Shabahang and Ryan Gilmore of Lewisburg.
“There are a lot of great parts to the camp,” Gilmore said. “Great ensembles and directors.”
Both the Lewisburg Area High School juniors were in the combined spring concert at Central Oak Heights.
“The good times here and all the experiences made me enjoy music more,” Shabahang said. “It probably played a role in making me as involved in music as I am in high school.”
Anne Lawrence said scholarships will be offered so that no one is denied the opportunity to attend due to hard times amid the pandemic. The camp fee will remain at the 2019 price as expenses have been incurred to meet the needs of dealing with COVID-19.
However, every elementary school camper will go home with a ukulele, a recorder and percussion mallet. Anne said a grant was found to pay for guitars for the middle school camp, but they will stay with the camp after the week is done.
