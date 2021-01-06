HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank recently received a $100,000 gift from the Partnership for Better Health to support school pantry programs in Perry County.
The organization estimated nearly 15% of children in Perry County were food insecure in figures reported prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number has risen to nearly 20% due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.
“Families in Perry County are hungry and have difficulty accessing fresh and healthy food near their rural homes,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Through this wonderful gift from the Partnership for Better Health, as well as our partnership with the Perry County Food Bank, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will transform all current BackPack programs into school pantries with the capacity to carry meat, milk and produce for the entire family. This will provide Perry County residents with the food they need to be healthy.”
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, with an additional hub in the Williamsport area, is continuing its Healthy Food For Families initiatives and transforming traditional BackPack Programs into school pantry programs which will feed the entire families. The gift from the Partnership for Better Health will help achieve their goals in four school districts throughout Perry County.
“The Partnership for Better Health applauds the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s commitment to ending hunger and for applying best practices and strategies that ensure that Perry County school students and their families have access to nutritious food. The transition from a pre-packaged BackPack program to a ‘shopper’s choice’ school-based pantry program enables school districts to address food insecurity in an empowering way,” said Gail Witwer, director of health promotion for Partnership for Better Health.
The Healthy Food For Families initiative in Perry County kicked off over the holiday season with a food distribution for 100 families at the West Perry High School. The distribution was supported through the Partnership for Better Health grant and gave families all the fixings needed for a wonderful holiday meal.
To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and its youth programs and initiatives, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org or call 717-564-1700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.