State Police at Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Dennie Howard, 49, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:40 a.m. May 30 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Mark Parrilla, 32, of Milton, with driving under the influence as the result of a stop conducted at a DUI checkpoint.
The stop was made at 1:22 a.m. May 29 at Routes 405 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Lewisburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:30 p.m. June 23 along Old Turnpike Road, west of Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2001 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old Lewisburg girl veered into oncoming traffic and struck a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Sarah Foust, 61, of Lewisburg, who sustained a suspected minor injury in the crash.
The 16 year old was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Milton girl was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected minor injury following a crash which occurred at 9:04 a.m. June 19 along Stamm Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by the girl attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Tamara Dimm, 35, of Watsontown. The 16 year old was cited with vehicle turning left.
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:32 a.m. May 31 along Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F350 driven by Scott Wright Jr., 40, of Sunbury, traveled off of the Interstate 180 off-ramp onto Susquehanna Trail and struck the side trailer of a 2007 Peterbilt driven by Patrick Ellison II, 39, of Mifflinville.
Wright, who allegedly fled the scene without providing information, was cited with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
Motorcycle vs. deer
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Turbotville man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 11:10 a.m. June 24 along Buffalo Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said Michael Jacobs sustained the injuries when a 2014 Kawaski Vulcan 900 he was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway, causing the motorcycle to lose control and go off the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 7 along Mountain Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old Tucson, Ariz., boy went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and a 16-year-old passenger from Mifflinburg were uninjured.
The driver was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Kailey Weller, 19, of Middleburg was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 7:29 p.m. June 24 along Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Weller was using her cell phone when a 2008 Mercury Sable she was driving struck a utility pole and ditch. She was cited with prohibiting text-based communications.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Lewisburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:49 a.m. June 20 at Buffalo Road and Reitz Boulevard, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2001 Kenworth driven by Michael Rote was following another vehicle too closely when he had to abruptly break to avoid striking the other vehicle, causing the Kenworth to go off the roadway and strike a ditch and sign.
Rote was cited with following too closely.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Lynn Price, 58, of Port Matilda, escaped injury when a 2021 Kia Sportage she was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. June 23 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 208, White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Mifflintown man reported the theft of two UTVs from a building located along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County. The thefts were reported at 1:23 p.m. June 23.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michele Walter, 44, of Lewisburg, was charged after allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:48 a.m. June 22 at 1920 JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Kyle Martin, 30, and Brittany Schramm, 25, both of New Columbia, were charged after allegedly striking one another during an argument.
The incident occurred at 8:41 p.m. June 14 at 109 Park Drive, Gregg Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Michelle Farley, 47, of Danville, was charged after allegedly assaulting Jorddin Rodgers, 23, of Danville, during an incident which occurred at midnight June 19 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — John Meckley, 52, of Milton, reported someone using his stolen ID to purchase items through Charter Communications Spectrum.
The incident was reported at 9:34 a.m. June 6 at 1020 Hamilton St., Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Scott Rabuck, 61, of Mifflinburg, reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000, from a 1999 Holiday Industries mobile home.
The theft was reported to have occurred between June 6 and June 23 at Johnstown Road and Pine Valley Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Patricia A. Smith, Patricia A. Brown, to Patricia A. Smith Residential Real Estate Protection, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Annetta K. Vandunk by agent, Connie Delgado agent, to TRAH Rentals L.L.C., property in Hartley Township, $1
• Stephanie M. Shipe, Zane D. Farr, to Stephanie M. Shipe, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Julia M Tilton, to Melinda Barrett, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Michael A. Foltzer, Michael J. Foltzer, Marjorie P. Foltzer, to Andrew R. Conger, Amelie E. Conger, property in Union Township, $1
• Abraham J. Layon, Susan E. Picado, to Shawn D. Diamond, Renea D. Diamond, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Ronald E. Kerstetter, Victoria A. Kerstetter, Brian L. Kerstetter, to Brian L. Kerstetter, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Wallace D. Brown, Tanga D. Brown, to Bonnie S. Best, property in Buffalo Township, $310,000
• Joel A. Meckley, Keri R. Meckley, to Joshua A. Knauss, Stephanie R. Knauss, property in Union Township, $1
• Marion L. Chappell by agent, Craig R. Chappell agent, Kevin L. Chappell agent, Marion L. Chappell by attorney, Craig R. Chappell attorney, Kevin L. Chappell attorney, to Joshua E. Vankirk, Kelly A. Vankirk, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Moyers Drywall L.L.C., Neil R. Moyer Jr. Memorial, to Shane R. Moyer, Olivia G. Moyer, property in Limestone Township, $260,000
• Mardelle E. Rhoads, to Larry L. Newman II, Tammy S. Payne, property in Union Township, $1
• Marilyn A. Hafer, to Brandon W. Marra, property in New Berlin, $1
• Susan R. Decker, to David M. Cooney, Marcia J. Cooney, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Thomas J. Reimensnyder estate, Carol E. Oberlin executrix, Kathleen J. Reimensnyder Wagner, Laurene S. Fredrick, to Michael D. McCleary, Jane E. McCleary, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Peter H. Sallade executor, Jacqueline B. Sallade estate, Robert W. Eberly, to Peter H. Sallade, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Gregory M. Amarante, Ellen L. Amarante, to Jordan P. Southern, Claire Therese R. Pedroso, property in Lewisburg, $545,900
• Charles M. Barnhart, Donna M. Barnhart, Gary S. Barnhart, to Rodney W. Englehardt, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Ziegler and Sons HVAC L.L.C., Gordon M. Ziegler Memorial, to Neighbors of National Village L.L.C., Yingsheng Ruan, Jerry Yang, property in Mifflinburg, $3,500,000
• Joan M. Matter, Joann M. Matter, to Dawn C. Carl, Dawn C. Succi, James L. Shuey, Lori J. Shuey, David C. Matter, Jeanette E. Matter, Kurt R. Suchar, Julie A. Suchar, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Dawn C. Carl, Dawn C. Succi, to Dawn C. Succi, Jerald Succi, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Kevin J. Mostik II, Mary F. Herman, Mary H. Mostik, to Kevin J. Mostik II, Mary H. Mostik, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Danielle D. J. Stewart Executrix, Matthew B. Stewart, to Danielle D. J. Stewart, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Steven J. Keister, Jamie L. Keister, to Jared S. Mowen, Avery L. Mowen, Jody Keister, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Betty M. Myers Estate, Betty M. Risbon estate, Robert A. Myers Jr. executor, to Wayne L. Myers, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Dale T. Miller, Helen V. Miller, to Scott E. Clayton, Teressa L. Clayton, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Thomas W. Hertzog, to JY Realty L.L.C., property in Lewisburg, $1
