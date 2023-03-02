WATSONTOWN — The eighth annual Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The hunt, for children up to age 12, is presented by the Watsontown Lions Club, and family and friends of the late Kevin Johnson.
