MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Hose Company (MHC), an organization in search of fundraisers, will be part of this weekend’s most unique form of family entertainment.
Rusty Rail’s Central PA Slamfest, a professional wrestling event, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company outdoor lot, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. Tickets are available online at www.PASlamfest.com, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company or Saturday at Slamfest.
Steve Walter, MHC chief, saw the partnership with Slamfest as a form of mutual aid. MHC will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and beverages on what could be a hot afternoon.
“(Promoter Vince Evans) had about 175 people last year,” Walter said. “He is anticipating about 200, plus 30 wrestlers. He’s trying to grow it and maybe get some help from us.”
Proceeds from the stand will go toward the MHC, which will not have an annual carnival in 2022.
Guy McCarty, Rusty Rail brewery director, called Slamfest one of the most exciting and capitvating events they have ever been part of.
“We love the way the local community rallies around this event,” McCarty said. “We have the fire company involved, we have local veterans’ groups involved. We see families bringing their kids, and we see adults taking in the event unlocking their inner kid.”
Evans added the goal is to make it a moment families may look back at fondly for years.
“Combining what we do with Rusty Rail has been fantastic,” Evans said. “Being able to support the Mifflinburg Hose Company with a new summertime family event just tops it off.”
Children at 12 and under will be admitted at no charge.
