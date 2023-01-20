Marriage licenses
• Mervin Fisher, 22, of Madison, Ind., and Annie Stoltzfus, 27, of Madison, Ind.
• Melissa Rearick, 26, of Coal Township, and David Anger Jr., 27, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Matthew E. Henry to Aaron J. Salvatori and Angela R. Salvatori, property in Watsontown, $82,000.
• US Bank National Association trustee, REO Trust 2017 RPL1 and Rushmore Loan Management Services to MR Milton LLC, property in Milton, $45,000.
• Route 61 Investments LLC to Mr. Milton LLC, property in Coal Township, $250,000.
• Christopher J. Knights, Amy L. Roberts and Amy L. Knight to Amy L. Knight, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Richard L. Smith and Jody L. Smith to Monique Y. Turcotte, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Dan Wirnsberger and Dana Wirnsberger to Christopher Emory and Katelyn Emory, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• JCT Property Management LLC to John F. Charles-Funk, property in Milton, $1.
• Robert G. Yost by agent and Pauline A. Yost agent and individually to Pauline A. Yost, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Chad M. Hummel and Katrina L. Hummel to Joseph A. Desantis, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Jay W. Lyter and Jane E.K. Lyter to Dennis E. Hetrick and Donna L. Hetrick, property in Herndon, $1.
• Uron G. Zimmerman an dRuth H. Zimmerman to Luke A. Shingara and Tonay L. Shingara, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Kyle J. Mirolli to Clayton P. Smith, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• SOS Metals Inc. to A&M Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Yvette M. Sheets to FNB Oreo LLC, property in Sunbury, $2,370.29.
• Wanda Dallazia to Anthony D. Dallazia, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Barbara Anne Reed and John H. Reed to James A. Novinger and Tina A. Novinger, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• John C. McGuire and Kerry McGuire to G&J Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Jeffrey L. Snyder to Shane Stiely, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Kathleen A. Marcheskie to Tiffani M. Zalinski, Shawn B. Bellis and Marlin S. Bellis, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ronald F. Rudock estate and Mary Theresa Steffanick to Mary Theresa Staffanick, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Teresa Cottman and Douglas Cottman to VMNG Enterprise LLC, propertyin Shamokin, $1.
• Jay A. Pick Sr. estate, Jay Allen Pick Sr. and Jay A. Pick Jr. administrator to Savannah Dibonaventura, property in Sunbury, $58,000.
• Daniel J. Billig to Pamela A. Shaw, property in Coal Township, $84,600.
• Margaret E. Barbarito to Dennis E. Carespodi and Gertrude E. Carespodi, property in Ralpho Township, $230,000.
• Rodney L. Deibert estate and Barbara A. Klinger exeuctrix to Rickey A. Deibert, property in Jordan Township, $2,000.
• Myron Turlis estate, Myron F. Turlis executor and Michael J. Turlis executor to Michael J. Turlis, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Robert C. Handerahan estate, Robert C. Handerhan and Jean Y. Handerhan executrix to Jean Y. Hnaderhan, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Steven D. Coulbourn and Kristina L. Coulbourn to Angel S. Ramirez, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Kalterra Properties LLC to Lottie Ann Reiprich, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• Suznne M. Betz to Suzanne M. Betz, Christine C. Lokitis, Peter J. Betz and Daniel J. Betz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $161,000.
• Evelyn Strike to Onofre A. Llarena and Bernadette Orban, property in Mount Carmel, $31,000.
• Timothy Ryan to Philip J. Peters, property in Coal Township, $18,000.
• Leonard J. Revinski Jr. and Debra Susan Revinski to Amy Ault, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Debra A. McGhee estate and Forence A. Smith administratrix to William J. Maher, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Jeanette Hawryuluk estate and Robert E. Fleming to Robert E. Fleming, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Michael D. Semicek to Zachary Gerber, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Helen Deskie and Beverly A. Deskie to ZBeverly A. Deskie, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Thomas A. Griffith by agent and Judy Griffith agent and individually to Jinmy Ariel Cardona Matias, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Sandra E. Forry to David Salome Caba and Rosa Torres Salome, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Leitzel Family Trust, James C. Leitzel trustee and Mardelle E. Leitzel trustee to Michael R. Leitzel and Karen M. Leitzel, property in Jordan Township, $60,000.
• Anthony W. Waltz to Douglas E. Nawrocki and erica J. Knight, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• David W. Shinskie to Richard L. Knobel, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Leann B. Barcavage to Appalachian Estates Limited, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Koch Materials LLC to Atlantic Salvage LLC, property in Point Township, $25,000.
