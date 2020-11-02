MILTON — A 22-year-old Sunbury man who is accused of firing a shot during a recent incident in Sunbury has now been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly pulling a gun on a 14-year-old boy during a robbery which occurred in Milton.
Tyler Adams, of 625 Line St., was charged Monday with felony counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, person not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, criminal conspiracy to commit terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person.
According to paperwork filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton, the alleged incident occurred at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 15 in an apartment at Milton Village, 751 Mahoning St., Milton.
Officer Kurt Henrie, of the Milton Police Department, said he was contacted Oct. 18 by the Sunbury Police Department regarding a possible robbery which occurred in Milton.
Through an investigation being conducted in Sunbury, it was discovered that Adams and several others may have committed a robbery at Milton Village, Henrie wrote.
"This was believed to be in retaliation to a robbery in which Adams had been the victim of," Henrie wrote. "Sunbury PD reported that according to Adams, he and others went to the residence in which a 14-year-old juvenile, who was the target of the robbery, and his family reside, to get their money and drugs back."
According to Henrie, a security camera recorded footage showing six hooded individuals going to the apartment where the 14 year old lives. Additional footage showed the six leaving the apartment complex in two different vehicles.
At 10 p.m. Oct. 18, Henrie said the 14 year old was taken into custody for his involvement in an alleged incident which occurred in Sunbury. The boy and his mother at that time reported the robbery to police.
The boy's mother reported that six men entered the apartment and started asking where her son was.
"The 14-year-old juvenile victim identified the two suspects as Tyler Adams and a 16 year old," Henrie wrote, in court documents.
The boy and his mother said Adams then took a small, black semi-automatic pistol out of his pants, pointed it at the 14 year old and demanded his stolen items be returned.
After first putting the gun away, court documents said an argument ensued and Adams then pulled the gun again on the 14 year old.
Through the course of the incident, Henrie said the 14 year old gave $500 to Adams, who then left with the other suspects.
"Upon reviewing the criminal history report for Tyler Adams, it was discovered that he was convicted of three different counts of third-degree felonies for drug/narcotic offenses in Florida," Henrie wrote, in court documents.
Those incidents occurred in 2017 and 2019.
"Three convictions would preclude Adams from possessing a firearm and would preclude him from obtaining a firearms carry permit in the state of Pennsylvania," Henrie wrote.
Adams was arraigned Monday and locked up in the Northumberland County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 before District Judge Michael Patrick Toomey, of Sunbury.
According to media reports, Adams reported being struck by a vehicle after being involved in a series of alleged incidents which occurred Oct. 15-16 in Sunbury.
Adams allegedly admitted selling drugs, but then said he was held at gunpoint by two others.
At 5 p.m. Oct. 16, Sunbury police were reportedly called to Fourth Street after receiving reports that Adams fired a shot at a vehicle which was allegedly driving through a crowd of people, striking Adams.
According to online court documents, Adams has been charged in connection with the Sunbury incidents with felony counts of criminal use of communication facility, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
