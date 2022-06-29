MILTON — Following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on Friday in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — which overturned the longstanding precedents set by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey which upheld the federal right to abortion — local religious leaders are voicing their support for the landmark decision.
Jilline Bond, who serves as a pastor at Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown and president of the Milton Ministerium, said she has been a lifelong supporter of the pro-life movement.
“Since I was a young person, I was always about realizing that every life is valued and I am often in conversations with friends and different people that I work with that have made considerations of keeping a child or having an abortion,” Bond said. “My position as a pastor has never been to judge anyone on the decision they make, however my personal thoughts are that every life matters.”
Bond referenced Jeremiah 1:5, a piece of scripture she said helped shape her beliefs, which reads “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.”
The court’s majority opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, as no mention of the procedure is made in the document, nor is such a right rooted in the country’s culture or history, a litmus test established in the case of Washington v. Glucksberg. The decision, which upheld a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, leaves abortion regulations up to individual states to decide, some of which have — or are in the process of enacting — laws related to the prohibition of the procedure.
“I think that a lot of people have thought that everything is over now, but it’s putting the decision back to the states,” said Bond.
She emphasized the importance of empathy and understanding for women facing the difficult decisions that come with an unexpected or unwanted pregnancy, and advocated for increased support to struggling mothers and families.
“I feel like when we look at every person, regardless of the decisions they make we need to love them and respect them,” Bond said. “I’m not going to be the pastor and say I’m all for this or all for that and not stand behind my words and help.”
She highlighted foster care and adoption as alternative options for women seeking abortions, and called on those within the church to step up to fill the needs of those affected by the ruling. She added that Revival Tabernacle currently supports many pregnancy care centers in the area.
“We need to help out with volunteering, give offerings, give to places that are going to help, give diapers and formula and clothing to children,” Bond said. “Let’s not just say we stand for something, we have to put more than just our words into that. It’s time for us to step up and say we’re willing to help out where we can, and that’s important.”
Father John Hoke, of the Saint Joseph Church of Milton, said he was surprised by the court’s decision.
“I was just totally shocked and amazed that it was reversed. I was in the seminary when (Roe v. Wade) was passed in 1973 and I walked in the pro-life march in Washington,” Hoke said.
Hoke said that while he understands some are frustrated with the decision, he hopes it will serve as an opportunity to foster more open conversation about this issue.
“I realize a lot of people are very upset, so I’m hoping we can all just sit down and tell the truth… I realize abortion will never be totally removed from the nation or the world, not until the second coming, but I think it’s very important that we sit down and talk and reason and don’t use it for political hay, just use to it say how can we work with one another on this,” Hoke said.
He also voiced his support for expanding support for pregnant women and mothers.
“I hope the federal government at this point will spend some money to help women make a rational choice, a personal choice on this, that government will say it’s here for you with funding,” Hoke said. “The church is already doing this. For years we’ve been providing housing and shelter for women with unexpected pregnancies, we’ve been providing children’s clothes, emotional support.”
Hoke added that he has worked with women in the past who have had abortions and that it is important to show compassion regardless of their previous decision. At a legal level, he added that he feels the decision serves as a kind of middle ground on the issue.
“In a sense I think this is a compromise; women will still have the right to have an abortion but it will be given to them by their legislators, and people won’t be able to say the Constitution gives them that right.”
