'Embering of coal' draws responders to Montour Steam Electric Station

WASHINGTONVILLE — Plant operators were able to quickly extinguish burning coals which were discovered at 12:45 a.m. Monday at Talen Energy's Montour Steam Electric Station, according to a company spokesperson.
Taryne Williams, Talen's Media and Community Relations manager, said via email that the situation was detected when plant operators were alerted to "an abnormal condition in Unit 1."
"Plant operators immediately responded and found some embering coal, which they were able to quickly extinguish," she said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the local fire company was contacted to remain on standby."
She said the issue was resolved "by the plant team without injury."
"We appreciate the availability of the local first responders as we managed the situation," Williams said.
According to the Firewire Montour County Facebook page, firefighters from Washingtonville, Valley Township, Danville and the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were called to the plant.
