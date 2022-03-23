SELINSGROVE — Students participated in morning and afternoon breakout sessions Tuesday at the 2022 Northumberland County Transitions Conference.
The students, enrolled in Northumberland County school districts, came to learn strategies for what would likely come their way after completing school. Preparation for other challenges such as staying safe, the risk of addiction and personal hygiene were also outlined.
Some students were busy handing out printed material or answering questions posed by facilitators while others pondered topics such as careers, nutrition, budgeting, use of social media and others. All agreed that being there was worthwhile.
A breakout session titled “Getting My Act Together” outlined strategies to do exactly what the name implied. Facilitator Emily Smith, of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), suggested using “brain hacks” of “life hacks” or shortcuts to make some things a little easier.
Using color codes was a helpful shortcut, Smith said. If a person has a key to a garage which is light blue, a light blue plastic tag on the key could be a helpful “hack” to remind a person which one of their keys goes to the garage.
Students replied almost across the board that the phone was their biggest distraction. Smith suggested putting phone use on a “not to do list” to prevent it from becoming a distraction.
“If we can train our brain to really know not what to focus on, it can help us pay better attention to what we are supposed to,” Smith said. “We can put things on the list like ‘turn off your phone’ by putting it on airplane mode or focus mode or whatever your phone might have.”
Award recipients were named at the opening of the conference in the Stretansky Concert Hall on the Susquehanna University campus.
Cody Goodspeed received the Andrew Hergan Transition Education Award. His participation in soccer, basketball, track and student council was noted. A teacher added that his experience at Warrior Run High School has helped him develop the skills needed for independent living.
Three students received Dr. Cynthia Schloss Transition Education Awards. They were RJ Cameron and Cullen Dobson, of Shikellamy, and Hunter Rider, of the Milton Area School District.
Cameron was credited for his study of culinary arts work at a local Burger King. Dobson has been working at Sunbury Motors and has participated in community activities through the Shikellamy Junior ROTC.
Rider has worked in the duplicating center and been part of the custodial staff at his school. He was credited by teachers for working hard and his kind nature.
Logan Harrison, a nominee from Warrior Run, was credited for also attending a Lycoming County Career and Technical Center training program. He is also a member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department and plans to attend Harrisburg Area Community College.
The awards followed talks by two keynote speakers, both of whom had dealt with the consequences of life-threatening situations. Earl Granville, a former Pennsylvania Army National Guard member, and Alex Douglass, a veteran Pennsylvania State Police trooper critically injured on duty, carried similar messages of inspiration.
Granville was deployed to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan before losing a leg to a roadside bomb while patrolling. He told students of the importance of thinking beyond his individual challenges to the importance of serving others.
Douglass was injured in a 2014 attack at the Blooming Grove state police barracks which killed a fellow trooper. He later chose to have a leg amputated below the knee due to complications of the injuries sustained.
Granville and Douglass similarly described how they dealt with negative emotions and self-centered fears. Both men sought help and are now involved with nonprofit organizations which keep wounded and disabled uniformed personnel physically active and encouraging to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.