Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Aaron M. Bixler, 33, of Shamokin, one to 12 months in county jail, 116 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for burglary; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Gavin L. Emery, 18, of Sunbury, six months probation, prohibited from having contact with Belinda Parker, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• Wayne S. Whary, 54, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for a rear lighting violation.
• Robert Raymond Powell III, 39, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for unlawful activities.
Union County Court of Common Pleas
• Prudence Lee Barrett, 40, Mifflinburg, two years probation for resisting arrest.
• Jason Matthew Grove, 52, Winfield, six months probation for DUI
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Simple assault
LEWISBURG — Charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct have been filed against Caleb Allabaugh, 20, of Saint Lawrence Street, Lewisburg, as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:36 p.m. April 6 at 225 Saint Louis St., Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after Allabaugh allegedly bit his caretaker, and threw rocks at a car.
Corruption of minors
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Benjamin Tashoff, 19, of Hastings On Hudson, N.Y., has been charged with corruption of minor.
The charge was filed after troopers said Tashoff sent a sexually explicit text message to a 15 year old.
The incident occurred at 6:45 p.m. April 1 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township, Union County.
