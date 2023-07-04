POTTS GROVE — The East Chillisquaque board of supervisors affirmed a resolution to permanently decertify the Potts Grove Fire Company and terminate the fire company’s lease agreement. Per a resolution that was voted on during Monday night’s township supervisors meeting, the board also approved an amendment to set a 90-day period for the fire company to vacate the premises.

“We’re going to be requesting proof and amounts of liability insurance and inspection of the electrical system and other maintenance issues as per the lease agreement,” said township solicitor Joel Wiest.

