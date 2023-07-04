POTTS GROVE — The East Chillisquaque board of supervisors affirmed a resolution to permanently decertify the Potts Grove Fire Company and terminate the fire company’s lease agreement. Per a resolution that was voted on during Monday night’s township supervisors meeting, the board also approved an amendment to set a 90-day period for the fire company to vacate the premises.
“We’re going to be requesting proof and amounts of liability insurance and inspection of the electrical system and other maintenance issues as per the lease agreement,” said township solicitor Joel Wiest.
Supervisors gave Wiest approval to move forward and request proof and amounts of liability insurance and an inspection of the electrical system and other maintenance issues.
Supervisors first voted to temporarily decertify the Potts Grove Fire Company on Feb. 7, 2022. More than one year later, on May 1, supervisors voted for permanent decertification, and to terminate the department's lease of its station, which is owned by the township.
In response to the decertification, Potts Grove Fire Company recently filed a lawsuit against the township, which is currently ongoing.
“At this point we have a hearing coming up. We have a hearing at the end of August,” said Wiest. “The judge this week entered an order for a hearing.”
Wiest added that there was a township supervisors executive session held at 10 a.m. June 22, in which counsel and supervisors met to discuss the pending litigation.
“There is going to be an informational letter sent out by counsel regarding the lawsuit and the circumstances thereof and, at this point, I would ask for counsel to vote to give me permission to contact attorney Cravitz,” said Wiest.
Supervisors approved Wiest’s request to send out the informational letter to Attorney Cravitz, who is representing the Potts Grove Fire Company.
In other business, township supervisors approved a request for the Milton Rotary Bike Race to pass through roads in East Chillisquaque on Sept. 9.
