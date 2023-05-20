WATSONTOWN — Two veterans now serving as flower farmers in the Watsontown area are planning to give back to the community this Memorial Day.
“We’re both veterans. We met in the Navy,” said Colleen Musgrave who, along with her husband Matt Musgrave, operates Blooming Meadows Farm.
A commercial interior designer by trade, Colleen met Matt, who grew up on a Colorado farm, when they were both stationed on the tiny island of Diego Garcia in 2004.
“If you look at India and go south, we were there,” said Colleen.
After that, they lived everywhere from Guam to Washington and Virginia Beach before settling on their 5-acre farm near Watsontown, where they grow eighty different varieties of flowers.
“We didn’t know much about flowers when we started,” said Matt. “The first year I found a little plow on Facebook marketplace. I had a little tractor at the time and I hooked it to the tractor.”
However, after years of online classes and research, which has culminated in their own extensive personal library, the Musgraves have grown quite adept at cultivating flowers and arranging bouquets. Now, some of those bouquets can be bought to support veterans.
“Freedom Blooms is a fundraiser. It’s to put bouquets on veterans graves or for somebody to give bouquets to a veteran,” said Matt. “This year we’re splitting the money between Watsontown fire and police.”
Bouquets can be ordered from the Blooming Meadows website, upon which customers can choose to have a bouquet placed on an organization’s grave of choice. Bouquets can also be picked up directly from the farm, at 11110 PA-44, between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, and placed on a grave of the buyer's choice. A portion of the proceeds of each purchase will be donated to a local nonprofit.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
