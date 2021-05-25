State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. May 14 along Route 405 at Susquehanna Trail, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brianne A. Folk, 24, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when it made an illegal U-turn and was struck by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Richard Florentino-Duran, 35, of Milton. Both drivers were belted.
Folk will be cited with limitations on turning around, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 1:33 p.m. May 22 along Musser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Russell L. Bickel, 82, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police reported. The pole then fell across Musser Lane, causing the roadway to close for several hours. Bickey and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Bickel will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A westbound vehicle struck a mailbox and fled the scene, police reported.
The alleged hit and run occurred at 11:35 a.m. May 21 along Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was cited after an alleged altercation at 11:05 a.m. May 21 along Atlantic Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Timothy Danley, 21, was cited following an alleged altercation with a 19-year-old Montandon woman, police noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to Danville State Hospital for a reported physical assault.
The alleged assault occurred at 8:32 a.m. May 19. A 43-year-old Danville man allegedly assaulted a 54-year-old Danville man and a 29-year-old Danville man. No one was injured.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Danville man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a staff member at Danville State Hospital, causing injury.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8:43 a.m. May 19 at the hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Bobby Hutchinson was cited after an allegedly assault on Christopher Hrapowicki, 44, of Williamsport.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A restraint was allegedly used on a Philadelphia man.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. May 21 at North Central Secure Unit, 13 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Abdul rafi Muhsin, 18, was the alleged victim.
Retail theft
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Millmont girl was cited after allegedly stealing a T-shirt.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. May 20 along Hoffman Lane, Hartley Township, Union County. The $20 shirt was allegedly stolen from a 64-year-old Millmont woman.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 2001 Mazda belonging to Christina Goeben, 41, of Selinsgrove, was taken without the owner’s permission, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:19 p.m. at 202 Broad St., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old New Columbia man was reportedly locked out of an investment app on his phone and his bank account charged $1,000 to the app.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. April 29 along Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and took a Philadelphia man into custody for drug possession and being a fugitive from justice.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:47 a.m. May 20 along White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Robert Jackson, 49, was a passenger in the vehicle and was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine.
Union County Deed transfers
• Sandra L. Tristan by agent, Allen K. Neyhard agent to Timothy Yost, Shanell Yost, property in West Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Timothy Yost, Shanell Yost to Shane P. Failor, Sandi L. Failor, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Samuel L. Schnure, Ethel K. Schnure to Brett A. Hoffmaster, Jennifer A. Hoffmaster, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• George A. Stutzman, Tonia A. Stutzman to George A. Stutzman, property in White Deer Township, $a.
• Warren M. Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman to Calvin R. Zimmerman, Marilyn Z. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township/West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Warren M. Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman to Warren M. Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michelle M. Delosier to Brian Lee Delosier, Lacey Delosier, property in Hartleton, $100,000.
• Jacklyn A. Cvik executor, Roger K. Hepner estate, Roger Matthew Hepner, Rodney Hepner to Jacklyn A. Cvik, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joel I. Elzweig, Joyce L. Rollor to Spencer Tavares, Michelle Tavares, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• M and T Bank to Ry John Carmen, Courtney Lee Carmen, property in Union Township, $230,420.
• Corey R. Gallagher, Kendra D. Betz, Kendra D. Gallagher to Michael T. Condit, property in East Buffalo Township, $183,000.
• Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae R.Stoltzfus to Tammy L. Klock, Lanny S. Wagner, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Cynthia J. McLaughlin to Cynthia McLaughlin irrevocable grantor trust, Shawn McLaughlin trustee, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Stone Clock LLC, Curtis Brubaker member to Lance J. Klose, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Eugene C. Swartzlander, Nancy L. Swartzlander to Eugene C. Swartzlander, Nancy L. Swartzlander, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Elam R. Stoltzfus, Edna M. Stoltzfus to Elam R. Stoltzfus, Edna M. Stoltzfus, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Rebekah A. Stevenson, Jennifer R. Stevenson to Liu Yen Chyi, Wei Chun Wang, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Frank J. Simmonds III, Geraldine M. Simmonds to John D. Griffith, Sue A. Griffith, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kevin R. Martin, Emily R Martin, John Ivan Martin, Mary Ann Martin to Kevin R. Martin, Emily R. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• John P. Enyeart, Amanda E. Wooden to William D. Snyder, Rachel D. Snyder, property in Lewisburg, $255,000.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:07 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; traffic stop, 12:19 a.m., North Derr Drive; check identification, 1:02 a.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 1:10 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 8:46 a.m, North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 11:04 a.m., North Third Street; drug law violation, 12:42 p.m., South Sixth Street; criminal mischief, 3:02 p.m., Market Street; assist fire agency, 4:43 p.m., Stohecker Farm Lane; neighbor dispute, 4:57 p.m., St. Anthony Street; injury accident, 9:43 p.m., North Derr Drive; non-reportable accident, 9:58 p.m, Old Turnpike and Salem Church roads.
• Saturday: Motorist assist, 12:01 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Groover Drive; fraud, 12:03 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 12:07 a.m., Market Street; check identification, 12:10 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 12:21 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 1:32 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 1:37 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 1:46 a.m, South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; disturbance, 1:55 a.m., market Street; assist police agency, 2:55 a.m., Route 104; welfare check, 11:41 a.m., South Derr Drive; hit and run, 1:14 p.m. North Derr Drive; information, 1:49 p.m., Farley Circle, Bull Run Crossing; foot patrol, 3:31 p.m., St. Catherine Street; assist fire agency, 4:25 p.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; reckless operation, 4:38 p.m., Old Turnpike and Hoffman Mill roads; be on the lookout, 4:48 p.m., Mount Carmel police; assist fire agency, 5:16 p.m., Furnace Road at Weathervane Lane; foot patrol, 6:05 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic arrest, 8:52 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Seventh Street; pedestrian stop, 9:13 p.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 9:28 p.m., St. George Street; disturbance, 11:27 p.m., Market Street; traffic stop, 11:36 p.m., St. George Street.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 12:51 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street; pedestrian stop, 1:54 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire agency, 2:24 a.m., North 11th Street; assist public, 3:04 a.m., North Third Street; parking complaint, 7:51 a.m., South Fifth Street; property issue, 9:01 a.m., Old Turnpike at Fairfield roads; phone call request, 9:45 a.m., South Fifth Street; drug violation, 10:01 a.m., South Second Street; parking compaint, 12:57 p.m., North Third Street; fraud, 2:31 p.m., Armory Boulevard; complaint, 3:01 p.m., St. Louis Street and Hahn Alley; non-injury accident, 4:01 p.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; complaint, 4:15 p.m., St. Louis Street and Hahn Alley; complaint, 4:16 p.m., Market and South Eighth streets; be on the lookout, 5:07 p.m., Harrisburg police; assist police agency, 5:41 p.m., East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; fraud, 10:36 p.m., Market Street; fraud, 10:53 p.m., Market Street; fraud, 11:12 p.m., Market Street; fraud, 11:13 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 11:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.