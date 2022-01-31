HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Bill Kocher to manage Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County.
“Bill has been a dedicated DCNR employee for nearly 27 years and we are confident he will be great addition to the Bald Eagle community,” Dunn said. “Bill’s knowledge, experience and steadiness will keep the park on the right path, while also working with park staff to enhance operations and build on the great things already happening at Bald Eagle.”
Kocher will oversee the 5,900-acre park, which sits in the broad Bald Eagle Valley of northcentral Pennsylvania and features a 1,730-acre lake flanking Bald Eagle Mountain, surrounded by forests, fields, and wetlands. With two campgrounds, boating, fishing, swimming, the Nature Inn, and diverse habitats that are excellent for wildlife watching, Bald Eagle State Park is a great destination in the heart of Pennsylvania.
“I am honored, privileged and blessed to have this opportunity at such a wonderful park,” Kocher said. “I am eager to explore the challenge of managing a larger state park and look forward to getting to know the local stakeholders and working to develop connections with the community."
Kocher comes to Bald Eagle State Park after spending nearly 20 years at Worlds End State Park. As a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, he is personally excited to work at a park with a lake and happy to have the opportunities for recreation it brings.
Kocher studied at Bloomsburg University before transferring to Unity College in Maine where he earned a degree in environmental science, with a concentration in conservation law enforcement. He began working at DCNR in 1995 at Poe Valley/Poe Paddy State Park as an Environmental Interpretive Technician before taking on various roles at Moraine State Park, Nockamixon State Park and Hickory Run State Park respectively.
