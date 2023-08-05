TURBOTVILLE — After multiple years of planning and construction, and $28.7 million in costs, the new Warrior Run Elementary School is finally ready to receive students for the 2023-2024 school year. In fact, kids are already learning in some of the classrooms, a few weeks before opening day.
Over the past week, Warrior Run held its kindergarten camp, which gave teachers a chance to get to know roughly 60 of the 100 incoming kindergarten students.
“This camp right now is kind of like an orientation for the beginning of the school year, so they come in, they get a tour, they get to know the building a little bit,” said elementary principal Michael Freeborn.
On Wednesday morning, kindergartners had the chance to learn the layout of the new building while also visiting different classrooms and forging relationships with teachers.
“We get to know the kids this week, their skill levels, social aspects,” said kindergarten teacher Taylor Stahley. “And then they get to know all the teachers and their names so they rotate to a different teacher everyday, so they’re able to be in each room with the teachers so they should know all the teachers by the end of the week.”
Teachers are also using these last few weeks before the first day of class, which will be Aug. 24, to get their new classrooms setup.
“I was at the middle school so I started at the end of the year, during my breaks, I would come over and start getting it ready,” said Katrina Carpenter, a sixth-grade English language arts teacher. “I got the physical stuff done. Now it’s just a matter of building my library and getting organized.”
The new elementary school building — constructed on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex — will be the home to students in kindergarten through sixth grades. Grades seven through 12 will be housed in the middle school and high school, which will now be known as the Warrior Run Junior and Senior High School, according to Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston.
“There is a grand opening on the 21st (of August),” said Edmiston, noting that a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., after which an open house will be hosted in the building.
The former Watsontown Elementary School building was vacated by the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School, which was built in the 1930s. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
Separate parts of the Watsontown elementary building are now being leased by CSIU and the Luzerne County Community College. The district hopes to sell the Turbotville school building.
