TURBOTVILLE — After multiple years of planning and construction, and $28.7 million in costs, the new Warrior Run Elementary School is finally ready to receive students for the 2023-2024 school year. In fact, kids are already learning in some of the classrooms, a few weeks before opening day.

Over the past week, Warrior Run held its kindergarten camp, which gave teachers a chance to get to know roughly 60 of the 100 incoming kindergarten students.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.