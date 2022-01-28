LEWISBURG — Jordan Fetzer, a Lewisburg Area School District director, was promised Thursday night that a discussion of the district’s health and safety plan would be on the agenda of the next meeting.
Fetzer, who had made requests to discuss the plan during previous meetings, had at first sought to add the discussion to the agenda of the Thursday night meeting. The request was made shortly before the meeting was set to adjourn.
However, the latest request was withdrawn after Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh and Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, director and board president, agreed to go over procedures needed to add the item.
Fetzer cited what he called inconsistencies in the plan which has guided district policies through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Either we believe masks work or we don’t,” Fetzer said. “Either we care about parental choice or we don’t. We either want to keep kids safe or we don’t. The inconsistencies we are having right now do not reflect us taking a stance in either direction.”
Director Erin Jablonski, during a discussion of whether or not to add the item, said the policy was not capricious and enforcing a facial covering directive after school hours was challenging to the staff. She observed that the 30 or more attendees would not have been permitted in the room without M95 masks had Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines had been followed perfectly.
Fetzer observed that in anticipation of a larger than average crowd, the board and administrators were spread out more than during previous meetings. Observers, most without facial covering, were seated almost shoulder-to-shoulder in about 25% of the room.
Similar critiques were shared by over half a dozen speakers during a non-agenda item public comment time. Among them, the policy of universal masking during the school day, but “recommended masking” during after-school events, activities and athletics.
Tara Michaels, a district resident, asked for the district contact tracing policy to be immediately abolished. Michaels said parents worry about what to do if their children are quarantined after contact tracing. The process, she said, relies on children remembering who they sat near sometimes days after doing so.
Rachel Binney, also among district residents who addressed the board, called for optional mask use with focused protection on those most at risk. Binney said it was urgent to return to return how school should be.
Denise Michaels said a son was contact traced to a vaccinated student two weeks ago. She claimed existing protocol denied him class attendance in spite of a negative virus test and a test for antibodies.
Dan Clark claimed that several board members campaigned in support of strict adherence to CDC guidelines, yet the board adopted what he called a policy not in compliance with such guidelines. He sought a more consistent policy but stopped short of asking for universal facial covering.
The universal masking policy is officially in effect through Tuesday, April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.