This week, it’s another BMW we’re driving, this time the new generation 2021 M3 that arrives with a six-speed manual transmission, four-doors, enhanced kidney grille and 473-horsepower under the hood. Similar to sibling and all-new M4, which is identical except for its two-door design, the M3 in this high performance build is a true “driver’s car,” relying on spectacular power and driving aptitude.
BMW‘s brand new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe arrive some 35 years after the launch of the very first M (the legendary E30 M3) and 33 years after its arrival on U.S. shores in 1988. Now in its sixth generation of M3 and 2nd generation of M4, both are now built in Munich, Germany, and offer street and track capabilities that exceed previous generations.
It wasn’t that long ago (2015) that I drove the fifth generation M3 that was then a two-door coupe. However, BMW stopped building the “older” M3 after 2018 until this all-new generation arrived in spring of 2021. Now a four-door sedan instead of a two-door coupe, what impresses me most is the power available and arriving standard with a six-speed manual transmission instead of an automatic. Our tester is a rear-drive only, which is the best way to deliver power both from traction and weight distribution ideologies.
The upgraded BMW TwinPower Turbo inline-six now generates 473 horses and 406 torque from its popular 3.0-liter design. It’s also crystal clear by now that even though BMW makes some very impressive V8s, it’s the 3.0 inline-six that is most used in the BMW family of vehicles, from mild with 300 horses to wild, at more than 500.
Now if our M3 tester’s 473 horses aren’t enough, you can order the M3 Competition rear drive model that starts at $72,800 and ups horsepower to 503 and torque to 479. BMW says the 473 horse M3 with the manual will accelerate to 60-MPH in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 155 computer controlled. The 503-horse goes to 60 in 3.8, and if you order the M Driver Package option with the six-speed manual, top speed on both trims climbs to 180. There’s also an xDrive M3 all-wheel-drive available, but only on the M3 Competition series starting at $76,900 with an eight-speed automatic only. This is the first time an AWD M3 has ever been offered and your BMW will explain everything when you visit.
The new M3 is built on an assembly platform that stresses suspension and handling even more so than the outgoing M3 models. The 2021 M3 is longer in wheelbase by 1.8- inches, and notable are the huge six-piston front brakes, a carbon fiber roof, lighter weight yet stronger fundamentals, the large kidney grille (still not sure I like it, but it’s growing on me), and the fact that this four-door is as good as any two-door sports car I’ve driven this year.
Outwardly, the M3 front-end is distinct, as is the breathing and cooling offered by the large kidney grilles. There are also functional air intake vents at each side of the front bumper to assist aerodynamics. Sharp body contours on the front lend to assist in both the cooling and providing an aerodynamic assist when traveling at higher speeds and adds to M3s muscular design. Laser headlamps and a built-in front spoiler finish off the front motif.
The rear design is all-new also, with rounded smoke-design tail lamps with hockey-puck red lenses for a finishing touch. Add a nice rear spoiler, large rear diffuser and four chrome finish exhaust outlets and you’ve got one really mean looking BMW. Traction hungry 19-inch Michelin tires up front and 20-inchers out back guarantee grip even in tightest of corners.
The cabin is equally impressive, with leather seating and silver accents everywhere. The stainless door sill features the M3 logo, while illuminated M3 logos on each bucket headrest get your attention. A full LCD dash display is ready to tell the driver everything that’s going on, while the head-up display also adds to the info enhancements. Two red drive mode buttons on the steering wheel indicate normal (M1) or performance (M2) selections, the latter that frees up more driving and power enrichments. Drive mode configurations of comfort, sport and sport plus are a touch screen away, while the entire infotainment and navigation controls are easy to operate.
I also like the downshift RPM rev-matching when in performance mode of M2. The Harmon Kardon stereo deserves note and SiriusXM is standard on the M3 and is free for one year. Perhaps the best item of the cabin are the seats, which contour well and offer a great side-to-side embrace when engaged in quick “s” turns.
Now, not to scare my readers away because this is an option included on our M3 that I feel few will check on the order form. It’s an $8,150 M Carbon Fiber Ceramic disc brake upgrade where you will receive four carbon fiber discs that are full-race ready, multi-piece setups with 16-inch and double gold colored caliper fronts that will stop this car in seconds from say, 135-MPH. The brake pads and discs will last some 70% longer than normal performance brakes, and are ready for track time on the weekends. If money is no object your dealer will explain this high-tech brake upgrade, an option that is very comforting knowing if you need to stop quickly, nothing on the highway will stop you better. As for safety, our tester had all the active driver assist equipment common in today’s specialty vehicles.
Other options on out tester include the aforementioned M Driver’s Package for $2,500, which includes a unique one-day high-performance driving class at a BMW Performance Center; M Drive Professional for $900 with track mode; Executive Package for $2,800 featuring heated steering, power trunk and more; and $1,300 for orbit gray performance wheels. With $995 delivery included, the final tally came in at $86,545.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 112.5-inches, 3,840 lb. curb weight, 15.6 gallon fuel tank and a 4.7-inch ground clearance.
In summary, if you seek the ultimate in a performance car and need four doors, the all-new 2021 BMW M3 is for you.
