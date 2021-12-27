DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA is offering a special adoption rate for cats and kittens through Jan. 2.
Cats and kittens will be available for $20 each. Kittens are usually $150 and cats 7 months and older are normally $85.
They are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
They come with toys, treats and a food sample.
Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter at 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
