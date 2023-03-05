Mifflinburg man charged in stabbing

MIFFLINBURG — A 51-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged after allegedly stealing a bottle of rum, and then stabbing a 30-year-old Middleburg man in the back.
Barry Eugene Kline has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instrument of crime, offensive weapons and harassment.
At 10:31 a.m. Saturday, Mifflinburg police allege that Kline entered the Mifflinburg Fine Wine and Good Spirts store, located in the Chestnut Street Plaza, displayed a knife to a store attendant and left with a bottle of rum.
After leaving the store, police said Kline walked to the nearby Mifflinburg Buggy Wash and stabbed a 30-year-old man in the back.
The victim has not yet been identified. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment. His condition has not been released.
After allegedly stabbing the man, police said Kline fled along the rail trail. He was taken into custody without incident at Wehr's Beverage.
Kline was arraigned Saturday afternoon before District Judge Jeff Mensch and locked up in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 14, before Mensch.
In addition to Mifflinburg police, officers from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Watsontown and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the incident, along with medics from Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.