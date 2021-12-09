WILKES-BARRE — A team of students from Wilkes University’s Nesbitt School of Pharmacy won second place in the National Pharmacists Clinical Skills Competition hosted by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) Dec. 5-6.
Allison Middernacht, of Milton, and Jonathan Little, of Watsontown, both in their fourth professional year in the pharmacy program, earned second place honors out of 146 pharmacy schools in the nation. They were recognized for their performance in the interactive, team-based analysis of clinical scenarios for hospital and health-system pharmacists.
This is the first time that a team from Wilkes has taken a top prize in the contest. The virtual event provided pharmacy students the opportunity to enhance their skills by developing and presenting a care plan for a highly complex patient case scenario.
“It was a privilege to represent the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy at the national ASHP clinical skills competition,” said Middernacht. “This was a great learning experience and preparation for residency.”
Middernacht and Little won the schoolwide Clinical Skills competition in November, qualifying them for the national competition.
“This is an incredible accomplishment for Allison and Jonathan and serves as a testament to the quality of our student pharmacists and the level of preparation they are receiving from our dedicated faculty and staff members. They are outstanding student pharmacists and ambassadors of all we stand for at the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. I am glad they were recognized so visibly for the excellence that I am fortunate to see every day,” said Scott K. Stolte, dean of the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.
