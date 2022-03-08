MILTON — A vote on whether the Milton Community Pool will open for the 2022 season could be taken during Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
A committee, which has been formed to evaluate the future of the pool, held a public input meeting Monday in the borough hall. Twelve members of the community attended the meeting, with a handful also participating via Zoom.
John Pfeil, a council member and co-chair of the committee, led the meeting.
“The pool was built in 1967,” Pfeil said. “It was built with a 50-year shelf life. It is now 55 years.”
He classified the pool as being in “disrepair” and said it needs $100,000 in repairs to open for the 2022 season.
“We have leaking pipes that are under the floor of the pool,” Pfeil said. “In all likelihood, it’s leaking in more than one place.”
To make those repairs, Pfeil said the pool’s floor will likely have to be torn out. In addition, he said the pump house wall is in need of immediate repairs.
Pfeil said the committee will be meeting prior to Wednesday’s council meeting, where it will be making a recommendation about the pool’s immediate future.
Council President Jamie Walker said council members will likely be asked to vote Wednesday on whether to open the pool for the 2022 season.
“We will have another conversation down the road about the longevity of the pool,” Walker said.
In addition to the repairs needed this year, Pfeil said the pool will likely need $50,000 to $60,000 in repairs in each of the next two years.
Following the meeting, borough Manager Jess Novinger said Milton does not have $100,000 budgeted for pool repairs this year. The borough budgets $25,000 per year to cover costs associated with opening the pool for the season.
Keith Herr was the lone community member in attendance to advocate for shuttering the pool. Herr said he worked for more than 30 years installing pools in Florida.
“The price of (pool) chemicals is astronomical,” he said.
Herr suggested the pool area be transformed into a skate park or skating rink.
“I hate to see it being closed,” he acknowledged. “We still have the YMCA. Kids can swim down there.”
Eight-year-old Decklynne Engleman held back tears as she asked for the pool to remain open.
“I don’t want the pool to close,” she said. “I spent my whole life there… It was the first pool I swam in when I was 1.”
Veronica Irvine, coach of the Rockets Swim Team, said her team uses the pool for practices. The young swimmers who are part of the team move on to compete at the high school level, and rely on the pool as a place to hone their skills.
“It’s so sad that it’s going to be lost, if we decide to shut it down,” she said, of the pool.
Dottie Zimmerman, of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton, and Amanda Bradley, of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), both said their organizations are in favor of keeping the pool open.
Bradley said TIME is willing to assist with fundraising, grant writing and other areas which may be needed to help keep the pool open.
Community members Rick Coup, Nancy Shearer, Jennifer Engleman, Rob Jones and Seth Reitz all spoke in favor of keeping the pool open.
Council member Linda Meckley challenged those in favor of keeping the pool open to donate to the cause.
“The long-term plan is to apply for a grant to replace the plumbing with a new system that can be weatherized,” Meckley noted.
Novinger said 308 community members recently completed an online survey seeking input on the role of the pool in the community.
Pfeil said the pool committee will likely be holding additional meetings to receive community input on the future of the facility.
